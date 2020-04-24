Pressemitteilung BoxID: 796415 (Deutsche Welle)

Polish MEP Radek Sikorski warns against protectionism within the EU: 'This is the moment you find out who your friends are'

In an interview with DW, Polish MEP Radek Sikorski said his biggest fear regarding how the EU will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic is that nationalist ideals will come out stronger. "My biggest fear is that nationalist propaganda wins the argument that in a crisis you can only count on your own nation state, and that in a crisis you need to shut yourself off from your neighbors and become self-sufficient."



In warning against protectionism, Sikorski called for more European unity: "Only as the European Union can we do those things that are necessary, such as strategic reserves of key equipment, such as reshoring some of the key technologies in medicines, in robotics, in A.I. and so on."



Regarding financial support for EU member states, Sikorski warned that if wealthy states fail to show solidarity, those countries that are harder hit by the pandemic and by the recession, like Italy and Spain, could "deeply resent us."



"This is the moment you find out who your friends are when you're in need," he said. "I just hope the German politicians do stand up to the occasion and show the solidarity with Italy with all the necessary safeguards."



Following the rollback in rule of law in Poland, Sikorski said that the current arrangements are not working satisfactorily enough. "As the European Union, we are a confederation. We agree on treaties, but we do not have a central authority which enforces them."



During the interview, Sikorski also praised Angela Merkel's "steady and persuasive" leadership throughout the coronavirus crisis. "Here in Poland, I'm afraid, the focus of attention is whether or not to have a presidential election in May, rather than fighting the pandemic and fighting the inevitable economic recession."

