.







The Supervisory Board nominates Britta Seeger as the successor to Stephan Sturm





Detlef Kayser’s contract was extended ahead of schedule for three more years







Stephan Sturm will be resigning from the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which will go into effect after the Annual General Meeting on May 4, 2021. The Chairman of the Executive Board of Fresenius has been a member of the Lufthansa Supervisory Board since April 2015 and has chaired the Audit Committee since January 2018.



The Supervisory Board Nomination Committee has proposed that Britta Seeger fill the vacancy. The 51-year-old business economist has been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG since 2017 and is responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales. The Bonn-born manager will be nominated for election at the Annual General Meeting on May 4.



The responsibility as Chairman of the Audit Committee, which is currently held by Stephan Sturm, will be transferred to Harald Krüger at the Annual General Meeting, according to the will of the Supervisory Board.



"I am delighted that we will be able to nominate Britta Seeger as an excellent candidate for our Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. This internationally experienced manager will be a great successor to Stephan Sturm, who is leaving the Supervisory Board at his own request and whom I would like to thank for his outstanding work over the past six years," said Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.



At a meeting today, the Supervisory Board also decided to extend Detlef Kayser's (55) contract ahead of schedule for three more years until December 31, 2024.



"We are delighted that Detlef Kayser will be continuing his successful work. His expertise as an experienced and insightful strategist is enormously important to us, especially during these challenging times, as we are transforming the company at great speed," says Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley.



Dr. Detlef Kayser has been a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since January 1, 2019. As"Chief Operations Officer" he is responsible for the operational processes and fleet and infrastructure management of the Lufthansa Group along with the Group-wide "ReNew" restructuring program.

(lifePR) (