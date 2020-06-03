Pressemitteilung BoxID: 801565 (Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft)

Munich Airport and Lufthansa ensure safe travel on the ground and in the air



Ramp up air traffic along with strict application of hygienic rules

Lufthansa initially flies six times per week, non-stop to the United States

Airport CEO Jost Lammers and Munich Lufthansa CEO Ola Hansson acknowledge the resumption of American traffic as an important milestone





Today, Lufthansa resumes service from Munich to the U.S. For the first time since March 13, 2020, the airline will operate non-stop flights to and from Los Angeles and Munich. The milestone route will be flown with one of Lufthansa's most modern, long-haul aircraft - the Airbus A350. Yesterday, the airline also deployed the same jet from Munich to Chicago. From now on, both U.S. destinations will initially be served three times a week from the Bavarian capital.



Munich Airport and Lufthansa have implemented numerous measures to ensure that travel on the ground and in the air meet an increased level of hygiene and safety standards. Passengers and employees are required to wear a mouth-and-nose cover as soon as they enter the terminal buildings. Passengers are informed of the requirements, along with guidelines of conduct and distance, by means of regular announcements, posters, video screens and increased staff presence in the terminals. Passengers have the opportunity to employ contactless check-in by using machines, as well as the opportunity to check their baggage independently. At security and border control, as well as at the gates, there is guidance on where to go through lines and clearly visible floor markings. This will ensure that passengers maintain the required distances. At boarding, passengers are divided into zones so that large queues are avoided. All passengers will receive a disinfecting wipe before boarding the aircraft. Lufthansa passengers are also required to wear their mouth and nose covers on board the aircraft. Furthermore, all Lufthansa aircraft cabins are disinfected after each landing.



For Jost Lammers, CEO of Flughafen München GmbH, and Ola Hansson, CEO of Munich-based Lufthansa, Lufthansa's first U.S. flights, after a lengthy interruption, mark a major milestone in the ramp-up of traffic that is now beginning. "This week we are resuming long-haul services from Munich with the A350 - one of the most modern, economical and environmentally-friendly, long-haul aircraft in the Lufthansa fleet. Furthermore, with every flight that we resume, Lufthansa places the health and safety of our passengers as our top priority,"," said Ola Hansson. Airport CEO Lammers added: "I see this resumption of intercontinental traffic as an important first step on the road ahead of us, at the end of which I am firmly convinced that we will once again have a vibrant Munich hub".





