Change at the top of the Computerspielemuseum





- New dual leadership to be responsible for curation

- Founding director and curator Andreas Lange leaves the Computerspielemuseum at the end of August



Andreas Lange, founding director of the museum and its curator for the past 21 years, will leave the Computerspielemuseum at his own request at the end of this month. He says: “I am very glad that I had the opportunity to play a significant role in establishing the museum. So, I want to thank most warmly its founding association fjs e.V. – represented by the members of its board, Dr. Klaus Spieler and Wolf Tuchel – as well as all members of staff of the museum. I cannot think of a more challenging and varied job than what I did in accompanying such an emergent cultural sector as a curator.” Dr. Klaus Spieler, managing director of Gameshouse gGmbH, the sponsoring association, says: “I want to thank Andreas Lange with all my heart for his outstanding work and I wish him all the best for his professional future.”



Andreas Lange will still be available to the Computerspielemuseum and its partners as an advisor, and now he is looking forward to focus on new projects such as advancing the European Federation of Game Archives Museums and Preservation Projects (EFGAMP e.V.).



Both the executive board of Gameshouse gGmbH and the management of the museum have agreed to commission a dual leadership for the role of the curators. We are very glad to present Mascha Tobe, literary theorist and linguist, and Philipp Frei, media designer and collector, in this new function. They have cooperated with the museum for a number of years and so far, curated more than 20 exhibitions and events for us under their label “weloveoldgames”. Mascha Tobe and Philipp Frei are looking forward to their new task. They will be presenting the interactive special exhibition “Tell me more! Tell be more! Fiction and Computer Games” at the beginning of September in the Computerspielemuseum.



Short CVs



Born in 1989 in Berlin, Mascha Tobe studied literary theory and linguistics in Berlin and Potsdam. Ms Tobe has previously worked as a journalist, as an editor and in the field of cultural mediation. So far, she has been involved in the curation of more than 10 exhibitions for the Computerspielemuseum.



Philipp Frei, born in Berlin in 1975, is a trained printer, web and media designer. He is also an avid collector of games. So far, he has been responsible for more than 20 exhibitions and events as a freelance curator and a scenographer.



For further reading: www.weloveoldgames.com

Das Computerspiele Museum

In the year 1997 our museum was the first institution ever to present a permanent exhibition on the theme of digital entertainment. Since then we have accompanied the development of the medium with more than 30 exhibitions shown in Germany or an international scale. Our new permanent exhibition "Computer games. The evolution of a medium" saw its premiere on January 21st, 2011 and is visited by more than 100.000 guests per year. The museum was awarded 2017 with the special prize of the jury of the German Computer Game Award.









