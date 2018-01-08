- Pressemitteilung BoxID 689156
Just before year end: JV of Inovalis REIT and TFI EU PROPERTY INCOME FUND buys "Arrows"
The lettable area of the DGNB Gold certified building is approx. 12,500 m². Main tenant of the long-term leased multi-tenant asset is the American manufacturer of electrical components Arrow Electronics.
The property was built in 2013 and is located at Frankfurter Straße 211 / Du-Pont-Straße. Its location is set to massively profit from the future connection of the S-Bahn via the Regional Tangent West and the adjacent urban development project “Stadtquartier Süd”.
Besides an outstanding building quality the asset also offers an excellent parking ratio. The 330 parking spaces are located underground as well as in an attached parking garage.
During the transaction, the buyer has been accompanied by Advenis Investment Advisors.
The seller was exclusively advised by Cushman & Wakefield.
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
CLOU für den German Brand Award 2018 nominiert
, Bauen & Wohnen, Alfred Clouth Lackfabrik GmbH & Co. KG
Der Rat für Formgebung hat CLOU für den German Brand Award 2018 nominiert. Der Preis ist eine Auszeichnung für erfolgreiche Markenführung in...
Jetzt Einbauküche zum neu gebauten Eigenheim sichern
, Bauen & Wohnen, Deutsche Bauwelten GmbH
Angehende Bauherren von Deutsche Bauwelten-Lizenzpartner HVO Massivhaus können sich jetzt doppelt freuen: Zum neu gebauten Deutsche Bauwelten-Traumhaus...
Ihre Gewinnchance auf einen Emco LED-Kosmetikspiegel
Zum Start ins neue Jahr hat sich Skybad für die Leser seines Newsletters etwas ganz Besonderes einfallen lassen. Unter allen Neuabonnenten, die...