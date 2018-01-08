Just before year end: JV of Inovalis REIT and TFI EU PROPERTY INCOME FUND buys "Arrows"

Inovalis REIT and TFI EU PROPERTY INCOME FUND have acquired the office building "Arrows" in Neu Isenburg shortly before year end.



The lettable area of the DGNB Gold certified building is approx. 12,500 m². Main tenant of the long-term leased multi-tenant asset is the American manufacturer of electrical components Arrow Electronics.



The property was built in 2013 and is located at Frankfurter Straße 211 / Du-Pont-Straße. Its location is set to massively profit from the future connection of the S-Bahn via the Regional Tangent West and the adjacent urban development project “Stadtquartier Süd”.



Besides an outstanding building quality the asset also offers an excellent parking ratio. The 330 parking spaces are located underground as well as in an attached parking garage.



During the transaction, the buyer has been accompanied by Advenis Investment Advisors.



The seller was exclusively advised by Cushman & Wakefield.

