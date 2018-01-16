CALEXICO mit neuem Song "UNDER THE WHEELS" und Lyric Video

Nächste Woche erscheint endlich das neue Calexico Album "The Thread That Keeps Us" und heute teilt die Band vorab einen weiteren Song daraus, der heimliche Hit des Albums "UNDER THE WHEELS", der den klassischen Calexico Sound aus eingängigen Latino Rhythmen und Melodien auf ein neues Level hebt.



Joey Burns zum neuen Song:

“When coming up with the material for the new album we pushed ourselves to reinvent and discover new musical expressions. One of the more upbeat songs that came about was the track “Under The Wheels”. Sergio Mendoza our keyboardist who wrote the music felt like it touched on a bit of the Latin and Indie rock elements of artists like Los Fabulousos Cadillacs and The Clash.



Lyrically I imagined following a character wandering city streets on their skateboard with earbuds blasting while swerving in and around themes of anxiety and worldly pressures. The weight that the words convey ultimately gives way to the light and optimism of the rhythms and melody. It’s a sign of peace in this era of war machines, a path that brings us closer together to find resolve and solutions, “from the core to the seams the threads that we seek.”



"The Thread That Keeps Us" ist das neunte Studioalbum von Calexico und erscheint am 26.01.2018. Es thematisiert Ängste und das Unbehagen des Lebens in turbulenten Zeiten, während es gleichzeitig auch eine Art kinetische Energie aus dieser Ungewissheit zieht. Anstatt direkte Protestsongs zu schreiben, erzählt Burns lieber Geschichten. Es ist sowohl eine zeitgemäße Momentaufnahme der in Arizona gegründeten Band als auch eines zerrissenen Landes. Kein leises Album, sondern ein lautes, kraftvolles Album mit dem sich Calexico nach 20 Jahren auch wieder auf ihre durchaus kantigen Indie-Rock-Wurzeln besinnen.



Produziert wurde wieder gemeinsam mit Craig Schumacher. “There’s a little more chaos and noise in the mix than what we’ve done in the past,” erklärt Burns. Aber keine Sorge, natürlich steckt weiterhin nicht nur Kalifornien, sondern auch Mexico in Calexico und so finden auch wieder Latino- und Cumbia-Elemente ihren Weg in die Songs.



Calexico sind Joey Burns, John Convertino, Martin Wenk, Jacob Valenzuela, Sergio Mendoza, Jairo Zavala Ruiz und Scott Colberg.



Calexico Live 2018:

09.03. Hamburg, Grosse Freiheit

10.03. Berlin, Tempodrom

11.03. München, Muffathalle

21.03. Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

23.03. Köln, E-Werk

Alle Tourdaten hier



Alle Anfragen bitte an ingrid@cityslang.com oder unter 030 700 116 721



"The Thread That Keeps Us" (ltd. 2CD / ltd. 2LP / CD/ LP) Tracklist:

01. End of the World With You (Official Lyric Video)

02. Voices in the Field (Official Lyric Video)

03. Bridge to Nowhere

04. Spinball

05. Under the Wheels (Official Lyric Video)

06. The Town & Miss Lorraine

07. Flores y Tamales

08. Another Space

09. Unconditional Waltz

10. Girl in the Forrest

11. Eyes Wide Awake

12. Dead in the Water

13. Shortboard

14. Thrown to the Wild

15. Music Box

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren