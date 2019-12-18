Pressemitteilung BoxID: 780303 (circ gmbh & co. kg)

Circ appoints Felix Genze as new Chief Operating Officer

Genze joins from electric moped sharing provider, Coup Mobility / With the change Circ strengthens its focus on operational efficiency, customer experience as well as sustainability and safety

Circ, one of Europe's leading micromobility companies, has appointed Felix Genze as its new Chief Operating Officer from February 2020, further expanding its management team. Genze is no stranger to the German shared mobility start-up scene: before joining Circ, the 39-year-old was COO at Coup Mobility GmbH. With the appointment of Genze to the COO position, Circ secures important operational expertise from the shared mobility area and thus positions its management team even better.



Lukasz Gadowski, founder and CEO of Circ, comments:



"Felix is an important addition to our team. The market will be won not only through pure growth, but through operational excellence. We're going after quality over quantity. With Felix's expertise in operations management, Circ continues to live up to this claim in a highly competitive market environment".



Felix Genze says:



"Together with my team, I would like to lead Circ to pole position in the area of operational excellence. The goal is to create a sustainable balance in optimising operational efficiency, vehicle availability and customer experience. I look forward to working with the great Circ team on the mission of sustainable micromobility for our cities".



Felix Genze studied Economics at the University of Hohenheim and the Universidad Politecnica de Valencia before completing an Aviation Management MBA program at the Technical University of Wildau. After starting his career as an International Management Trainee at TUI Travel plc, he held various positions in aviation. Among other positions, he worked as Vice President Operations Improvement at airberlin and as Managing Director of the regional airline LGW.



Circ was founded in August 2018 in Berlin by today's CEO Lukasz Gadowski with the vision of clean, secure and better networked mobility. Today, the company's specially developed e-trekkers can be borrowed in 41 cities in 14 countries and are used by hundreds of people per minute. Circ is committed to responsible micromobility beyond Europe's borders. In close cooperation with city councils, local organisations and other road users, Circ is redesigning urban transport.

