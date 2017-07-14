In cooperation with Stuart Cove, the CAYAGO AG introduces a very special adventure in the Bahamas. Shark diving with the SEABOB. The number one provider of shark-diving adventures now offers this new experience to diving enthusi-asts from around the world.



Shark diving is a fascinating form of diving. With the SEABOB, it be-comes an extraordinary experience. While the sharks circle around majestically, the power and thrust of the diving scooter are strong enough to match their speed in their natural habitat. The nearly noiseless engine doesn't disturb the silence underwater or scare the curious sharks in any way. Diver and shark move with equal agility and elegance, blending into one world. No longer merely observing from the outside – goose bumps are guaranteed!



Stuart Cove appreciates the advantages of diving with the SEABOB: "The SEABOB blends perfectly into the underwater world and even the sensitive sharks aren't irritated by them. I'm very happy about the cooperation with the CAYAGO AG and am convinced that divers worldwide will quickly become enthusiastic about the SEABOB as a modern underwater vehicle," says diving expert Stuart Cove.



The SEABOB was designed using modern lightweight construction standards and is equipped with a highly efficient electric engine. On and under the water, it scores points for maneuverability and perfor-mance power. First-class components made of carbon, high-quality ceramic coatings and saltwater-resistant special metals ensure its low weight and guarantee trouble-free handling. The worldwide pa-tented E-Jet Power System allows the pilot to glide almost silently and environmentally sustainably at a speed of up to 20 km/h through the world underwater. The SEABOB can be steered with one hand so that operating diving equipment and performing safety stops presents no difficulties. Thanks to the integrated TFT color display, the diver can see the current diving depth and water tem-perature at eye level.



"With the fastest water sled in the world, you can easily dive to depths of up to 40 meters and reduce the level of physical exertion significantly. Every dive is thus pure enjoyment with distances not experienced up to now," explains Peter Walpurgis, CEO of CAYAGO AG



Dive into completely new dimensions and discover a fascinating world – the SEABOB makes it possible.

CAYAGO AG

The CAYAGO AG, founded in 2007 and based in Stuttgart/Germany, is the technology expert for the development and manufacturing of exclusive water sports vehicles. At the manufacturing facility in Bad Salzuflen, the SEABOB is produced with utmost precision. A highperforming, environmentally friendly watercraft powered by modern electro-technology. In line with the brand's claim "Luxury Sea Toys", the fastest water sled in the world fulfills highest customer expectations. This demanding spirit has shaped our company's philosophy. High Performance Technology Made in Germany.



