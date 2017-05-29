Bulletin from annual general meeting of Catella AB (publ)

Today Catella AB (publ) held its annual general meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted:





To adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet for 2016.

Retained profits and net profit for the year shall be carried forward.

To pay a dividend of SEK 0.80 (0.60) per share for the financial year 2016. The record date for the dividend is 31 May, 2017. It is estimated that payment will be made through Euroclear Sweden AB on 5 June 2017.

The number of board members shall be five (5) and no deputy board members are to be elected, and that one auditor is elected.

Fees to board members totalling SEK 2,120,000 (previous year SEK 1,870,000),

of which the chairman of the board shall receive SEK 550,000 (SEK 550,000) and other board members SEK 330,000 (SEK 330,000) each.

of which fees for service on the board audit committee in the amount of SEK 80,000 to the chairman of the committee and SEK 50,000 each to the other members of the committee.

of which fees for service on the board compensation committee in the amount of SEK 40,000 to the chairman of the committee and SEK 30,000 to the other member of the committee.

The audit fee shall be payable in accordance with the approved invoice.

Re-election of all existing board members, Johan Claesson, Johan Damne, Joachim Gahm, Anna Ramel and Jan Roxendal. Johan Claesson was elected chairman of the board.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the company’s auditor for a new term from the end of the AGM 2017 to the end of the AGM 2018, with Patrik Adolfson as auditor-in-charge.

To adopt the nomination committee’s proposals regarding principles for the nomination committee for the AGM 2018.

To approve a resolution proposed by the board regarding guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.



Catella Real Estate AG Kapitalanlagegesellschaft

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments and advisory, fund management and banking, with operations in 12 European countries. The group has sales of approximately EUR 200 million and manages assets of approximately EUR 16 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren