Catella advisor on MaxFast's share issue

Catella’s Corporate Finance unit has acted as financial advisor, and Catella Bank was bookrunner to MaxFast in connection with the company’s new issue of ordinary shares communicated yesterday. The issue was oversubscribed and the company raised a total of SEK 134 million before issue costs.



“We are very pleased to once again be able to assist MaxFast with both advisory and capital raising in order to facilitate its growth plans,” says Robert Fonovich, Head of Catella’s Swedish Corporate Finance operations.



MaxFast has properties with strong cash flows with a value of approximately one billion kronor. Its aim is for the portfolio to have grown to two billion kronor within two years. As part of this growth the company announced in late January a share issue directed to the public of SEK 100 million that could be supplemented with an over-allotment option if the public offering was oversubscribed. There was substantial demand and an additional SEK 34 million was issued.



The issue was conducted with exemption from the preferential rights of shareholders in order to achieve a wider distribution of shares. Prior to the issue the number of shareholders was approximately 200, and in connection with the issue MaxFast gained approximately 1,700 new shareholders. The proceeds will be used for the acquisition of new high-yield properties and investment projects in central Sweden.



“Catella has assisted MaxFast with two capital raisings and ahead of the company’s listing on First North last summer. This latest assignment has encompassed everything from IR consulting to structuring and a new share issue directed to the public, demonstrating the breadth of Catella’s offering,” says Britt-Marie Nyman, Capital Markets Manager at Catella’s Corporate Finance unit.

Catella Property GmbH

Catella is a leading specialist in property investments, fund management and banking, with operations in 12 European countries. The group has sales of approximately EUR 200 million and manages assets of approximately EUR 16 billion. Catella is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment. Read more at catella.com.





Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren