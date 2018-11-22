Sanrio announced as caseable's new licensing partner with its first Hello Kitty collection

22.11.18

From 21st November, iconic Hello Kitty designs can be purchased on the caseable online shop, on a variety of products including phone cases, laptop bags, tablet and eBook reader cases. The on-demand mobile accessories platform is excited about this new partnership. "We are delighted to be able to offer Hello Kitty's iconic designs to our customers from now on," says Clare Collins, Artist & Licensing Manager at caseable.



Sanrio are equally delighted to partner with caseable: "We are very happy to have caseable as a partner, allowing consumers and Hello Kitty fans to transform their electronic devices into the ultimate kawaii accessory."



caseable specializes in the production and personalization of handmade protective accessories for electronic devices. With the online design tool accessories can be personalized with, for example, photos or the company logo. You can also choose from a large variety of artist- and license designs.



The print system locks colors deep-down into the material, making them scratch- and water-resistant.



Products are eco-friendly, and the Germany-based production, as well as the facility in Brooklyn, has earned them the "Made in" labels.



Hello Kitty was born in London in 1974. Over the years, she has become one of the most unique and fascinating characters ever created, a global icon with relevance to adults and children of all ages, ethnicities and economic backgrounds as well as an inspiration to artists and designers. Her motto is: 'you can never have too many friends.'



The Hello Kitty designs can be purchased here: https://caseable.com/us/en/catalog/brand/hello-kitty/



Hello Kitty is not the only cat-like character among caseable's licensing partners. Last year, the company also announced a collaboration with the internet phenomenon Grumpy Cat and the animated cartoon Simon's Cat:



https://caseable.com/us/en/catalog/brand/grumpy-cat/

https://caseable.com/us/en/catalog/brand/simons-cat/

