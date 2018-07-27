Uniform - "The Long Walk"

Following the release of critically acclaimed LP “Wake In Fright”, which had two songs featured in the new season of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, it was time for UNIFORM vocalist Michael Berdan and instrumentalist Ben Greenberg to return to the studio. The duo decided to up the ante and add a third member to help perfect their vicious post-industrial dystopian cyber-punk. After some deliberation, Greenberg called upon drummer Greg Fox (LITURGY, ZS) to help round out the sound they were looking for. Using a mix of triggered samples and real drums along with layered synths and good old electric guitar, the trio arrived at what would become “The Long Walk” after only a few short days in the studio.



From the opening whirr of the title track, it’s clear that the band is onto something special. Recorded at Strange Weather studios in the first part of 2018, “The Long Walk” is eight new tracks by the duo of Greenberg and Berdan, incorporating Fox’s skills behind the drum kit to add an entirely new dimension to the signature UNIFORM sound. Ditching sequenced tracks, Greenberg opted for single takes to highlight the Frankenstein-like guitar-bass-synth hybrid that oozes throughout the recording. Meanwhile, crushing guitar thunder is punched up by Fox’s masterful drumming while Berdan’s cries from the nether feel more desperate and morose than ever. This is UNIFORM at its most bleak, emotional, and powerful.



Lyrically, “The Long Walk” deals with paradoxes in spirituality and organized religion. Berdan went to Catholic school for most of his primary education. Fear of Biblical hell and damnation felt tangible. As Berdan grew and matured emotionally, he began to reject Catholicism bit by bit. In the recent past, Berdan found himself slowly reconnecting with his background, observing how the faith that he found so repressive served as a great source of comfort and strength for so many. Yet therein lay the contradiction that drove him from religion in the first place — many of the human traditions of the church also dealt in repression, intolerance, and bigotry. Could one observe the rituals and practice of a faith while acknowledging and rejecting its ugliest elements?



Uniform

The Long Walk

Veröffentlichung: Freitag, 17. August 2018



1. The Walk

2. Inhuman Condition

3. Found

4. Transubstantiation

5. Alone in the Dark

6. Headless Eyes

7. Anointing of the Sick

8. Peaceable Kingdom

