- Pressemitteilung BoxID 715746
Uniform - "The Long Walk"
From the opening whirr of the title track, it’s clear that the band is onto something special. Recorded at Strange Weather studios in the first part of 2018, “The Long Walk” is eight new tracks by the duo of Greenberg and Berdan, incorporating Fox’s skills behind the drum kit to add an entirely new dimension to the signature UNIFORM sound. Ditching sequenced tracks, Greenberg opted for single takes to highlight the Frankenstein-like guitar-bass-synth hybrid that oozes throughout the recording. Meanwhile, crushing guitar thunder is punched up by Fox’s masterful drumming while Berdan’s cries from the nether feel more desperate and morose than ever. This is UNIFORM at its most bleak, emotional, and powerful.
Lyrically, “The Long Walk” deals with paradoxes in spirituality and organized religion. Berdan went to Catholic school for most of his primary education. Fear of Biblical hell and damnation felt tangible. As Berdan grew and matured emotionally, he began to reject Catholicism bit by bit. In the recent past, Berdan found himself slowly reconnecting with his background, observing how the faith that he found so repressive served as a great source of comfort and strength for so many. Yet therein lay the contradiction that drove him from religion in the first place — many of the human traditions of the church also dealt in repression, intolerance, and bigotry. Could one observe the rituals and practice of a faith while acknowledging and rejecting its ugliest elements?
Uniform
The Long Walk
Veröffentlichung: Freitag, 17. August 2018
1. The Walk
2. Inhuman Condition
3. Found
4. Transubstantiation
5. Alone in the Dark
6. Headless Eyes
7. Anointing of the Sick
8. Peaceable Kingdom
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
Zwischen Hochofen und Erzhalle
, Musik, Stageco Deutschland GmbH
Einmal im Jahr verwandelt sich das Weltkulturerbe Völklinger Hütte in ein Partyareal. Bereits zum siebten Mal veranstaltete die 4 plus 1 Konzerte...
Stageco-Bühne bei einzigem Eminem-Auftritt in Deutschland
, Musik, Stageco Deutschland GmbH
Megastar-Alarm am 10. Juli in Hannover: Eminem absolvierte im Rahmen seiner „Revival“-Tour den einzigen Auftritt in Deutschland. Die 75.000 Tickets...
Jenny And The Mexicats – Bisher größte Europa-Tour zum 10jährigen Bandjubiläum im September und Oktober 2018 sowie neues Album und Remix EP!
Jenny And The Mexicats feiern in diesem Jahr bereits ihr zehnjähriges Bandjubiläum. Auch wenn sie hierzulande erst im vergangen Jahr durch ihre...