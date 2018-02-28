Ryley Walker | Neues Album Deafman Glance ab dem 18. Mai Via Dead Oceans

Ryley Walker kündigt heute sein neues Album Deafman Glance für den 18. Mai via Dead Oceans und offenbart seine neue Single “Telluride Speed”. Ryley Walker über Deafman Glance:



“I think more than anything the thing to take away from this record is that I appreciate what improv and jamming and that outlook on music has done for me, but I wanted rigid structure for these songs. I don’t want to expand upon them live. There’s a looseness to some of the songs I guess, but I didn’t want to rely on just hanging out on one note.



I was under a lot of stress because I was trying to make an anti-folk record and I was having trouble doing it. I wanted to make something deep-fried and more me-sounding. I didn’t want to be jammy acoustic guy anymore. I just wanted to make something weird and far-out that came from the heart finally. I was always trying to make something like this I guess, trying to catch up with my imagination. And I think I succeeded in that way — it’s got some weird instrumentation on there, and some surreal far-out words. And it’s more Chicago-y sounding. Chicago sounds like a train constantly coming towards you but never arriving. That’s the sound I hear, all the time, ringing in my ears."



Deafman Glance, gemastert von Miles Showell in den Abbey Road Studios in London, ist das zweite Ryley Walker Album, welches von LeRoy Bach und Walker selbst produziert wurde. Es wurde größtenteils in den Minbal (jetzt JAMDEK) Studios in Chicago aufgenommen. Einige spätere Sessions fanden auch in den USA Studios und in LeRoys Küche statt. Cooper Crain (Bitchin 'Bajas, Cave) nahm das Album auf und mixte es, außerdem fügte er ein paar Synthieklänge hinzu. Ryley spielt auf Deafman Glance sowohl elektrische als auch akustische Gitarre und wurde dabei von seinen langjährigen Sparringspartnern Brian J Sulpizio und Bill Mackay begleitet, die beide E-Gitarre spielen. LeRoy Bach, der selbst auch mal zur E-Gitarre griff, fügte Klavier und andere Tasteninstrumente hinzu. Andrew Scott Young am Kontrabass, Matt Lux am E-Bass, Mikel Avery und Quin Kirchner am Schlagzeug/Percussion vervollständigen das Ensemble. Als Gast ist der berüchtigte Chicagoer Saxophonist Nate Lepine zu hören, der zudem noch eine Menge Flötentöne hinzugefügt hat.



Ryley Walker steht voraussichtlich Ende März / Anfang April für Interviews in Europa zur Verfügung. Bei Interesse, meldet euch gern.



Ryley Walker - Telluride Speed (Official Audio) – https://youtu.be/sLCqziQsbz4



Ryley Walker - Telluride Speed (Official Audio) Embed –"https://www.youtube.com/embed/sLCqziQsbz4"



Deafman Glance Tracklist:





In Castle Dome

22 Days

Accommodations

Can’t Ask Why

Opposite Middle

Telluride Speed

Expired

Rocks On Rainbow

Spoil With The Rest





Pre-order Deafman Glance – http://bit.ly/2F8jzTv



