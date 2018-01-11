- Pressemitteilung BoxID 689878
MARLON WILLIAMS teilt Video zur neuen Single "What's Chasing You"
Album "Make Way For Love" erscheint am 16.Februar via Dead Oceans / Tour im April
„It’s an earnest question. It’s the only thing I’ve ever really wanted to know of another human being. Like all good questions, it’s childishly simple. We all want to live inside the fears of the ones we love, if not to dispel them then at the very least to understand, empathize and let’s be honest, compare hands. I’m not convinced truly understanding another’s woes would really bring anyone happiness, but I am a nosey boy. What’s chasing you?” - MARLON WILLIAMS
Bekannt für seinen ausdrucksstarken Gesang, beweist „Make Way For Love” wie sehr WILLIAMS in nur zwei Jahren zu einem bedeutenden Songwriter herangereift ist. In 11 selbst komponierten Songs erkundet WILLIAMS neues musikalisches Terrain und offenbart sich und uns als jemand, der in einer beispiellosen Art und Weise mit gescheiterten Beziehungen umzugehen weiß.
„Make Way For Love” wurde zusammen mit Produzent Noah Georgeson und seiner Backing Band, THE YARRA BENDERS, nach einigen Wochen Vorproduktion in seiner Heimatstadt Lyttelton, New Zealand – zusammen mit seinem regelmäßigen Kollaborator Ben Edwards - in den kalifornischen Panoramic Studios aufgenommen. Das endgültige Resultat beherbergt sieben Geschwindigkeiten von “Country” — das Genre, zu welchem MARLON in den letzten Jahren am häufigsten zugeordnet wurde - inklusive Ausflügen in cineastische Streicherarrangements, Hall, ausufernde Gitarren und einer steinerweichenden Piano-Ballade. „Make Way For Love” ist zweifellos seine bislang ausuferndste und weitreichendste Arbeit bis heute.
Im April wird MARLON im Rahmen einer 46 Städte umfassenden Welt-Tournee - seine bislang größte Headliner-Tournee – auch in Deutschland, Schweiz und Österreich auftreten.
12.04.2018 Köln, Yuca
14.04.2018 Hamburg, Nochtwache
20.04.2018 Berlin, Privatclub
21.04.2018 München, Orange House
22.04.2018 A-Wien, Chelsea
25.04.2018 CH-Zürich, Bogen F
Preorder
Hier könnt ihr „Make Way For Love” vorbestellen:
JPC https://www.jpc.de/jpcng/poprock/detail/-/art/marlon-williams-make-way-for-love/hnum/7966774
FINEST VINYL https://www.finestvinyl.de/rock-vinyl/williams-marlon-make-way-for-love-limited-colored/?item=120075
Presskit
MARLON WILLIAMS „What’s Chasing You” Video – http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zchdH3zAYAE
MARLON WILLIAMS - „Make Way For Love”
Dead Oceans - V.Ö.: 16.02.2018
CD / LP / Digital
Tracklist
Come To Me
What’s Chasing You
Beautiful Dress
Party Boy
Can I Call You
Love Is A Terrible Thing
I Know A Jeweller
I Didn’t Make A Plan
The Fire Of Love
Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore
Make Way For Love
Official Website | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Dead Oceans
Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren
International pop star from Israel Tel-Aviv, faces success with a new song
"I am not the best singer in the world" says Joey Bar, out of deep understanding. "And possibly my voice is not the clearest in the world, or...
21. Jan. 14 Uhr
, Musik, Kulturgewächshaus Birkenried e.V.
So abwechslungsreich wie die heutige Musik aus Nashville ist auch das Repertoire vom Daniel T. Coates, für das er sich von zahlreichen Genres...
4. Music Contest zum 17th European Elvis Festival in Bad Nauheim
, Musik, Bad Nauheim Stadtmarketing und Tourismus GmbH
Bereits ein Jahr im Vorfeld beginnen die Planungen für das 17th European Elvis Festival in Bad Nauheim, das vom 17. bis 19. August 2018 stattfinden...