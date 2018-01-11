MARLON WILLIAMS teilt Video zur neuen Single "What's Chasing You"

Bevor der Neuseeländer MARLON WILLIAMS am 16. Februar sein neues Album „Make Way For Love” via Dead Oceans veröffentlicht, bringt er nach dem „himmlischen Rocker” (American Songwriter) „Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore” – ein Duett mit ALDOUS HARDING – mit „What’s Chasing You” seine zweite Single nebst Video, bei dem Martin Sagadin (u.a. ALDOUS HARDING) Regie führte, an die Sonne.



„It’s an earnest question. It’s the only thing I’ve ever really wanted to know of another human being. Like all good questions, it’s childishly simple. We all want to live inside the fears of the ones we love, if not to dispel them then at the very least to understand, empathize and let’s be honest, compare hands. I’m not convinced truly understanding another’s woes would really bring anyone happiness, but I am a nosey boy. What’s chasing you?” - MARLON WILLIAMS



Bekannt für seinen ausdrucksstarken Gesang, beweist „Make Way For Love” wie sehr WILLIAMS in nur zwei Jahren zu einem bedeutenden Songwriter herangereift ist. In 11 selbst komponierten Songs erkundet WILLIAMS neues musikalisches Terrain und offenbart sich und uns als jemand, der in einer beispiellosen Art und Weise mit gescheiterten Beziehungen umzugehen weiß.



„Make Way For Love” wurde zusammen mit Produzent Noah Georgeson und seiner Backing Band, THE YARRA BENDERS, nach einigen Wochen Vorproduktion in seiner Heimatstadt Lyttelton, New Zealand – zusammen mit seinem regelmäßigen Kollaborator Ben Edwards - in den kalifornischen Panoramic Studios aufgenommen. Das endgültige Resultat beherbergt sieben Geschwindigkeiten von “Country” — das Genre, zu welchem MARLON in den letzten Jahren am häufigsten zugeordnet wurde - inklusive Ausflügen in cineastische Streicherarrangements, Hall, ausufernde Gitarren und einer steinerweichenden Piano-Ballade. „Make Way For Love” ist zweifellos seine bislang ausuferndste und weitreichendste Arbeit bis heute.



Im April wird MARLON im Rahmen einer 46 Städte umfassenden Welt-Tournee - seine bislang größte Headliner-Tournee – auch in Deutschland, Schweiz und Österreich auftreten.



12.04.2018 Köln, Yuca

14.04.2018 Hamburg, Nochtwache

20.04.2018 Berlin, Privatclub

21.04.2018 München, Orange House

22.04.2018 A-Wien, Chelsea

25.04.2018 CH-Zürich, Bogen F



Preorder

Hier könnt ihr „Make Way For Love” vorbestellen:

JPC https://www.jpc.de/jpcng/poprock/detail/-/art/marlon-williams-make-way-for-love/hnum/7966774

FINEST VINYL https://www.finestvinyl.de/rock-vinyl/williams-marlon-make-way-for-love-limited-colored/?item=120075



MARLON WILLIAMS „What’s Chasing You” Video – http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zchdH3zAYAE



MARLON WILLIAMS - „Make Way For Love”

Dead Oceans - V.Ö.: 16.02.2018

CD / LP / Digital



Tracklist





Come To Me

What’s Chasing You

Beautiful Dress

Party Boy

Can I Call You

Love Is A Terrible Thing

I Know A Jeweller

I Didn’t Make A Plan

The Fire Of Love

Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore

Make Way For Love





