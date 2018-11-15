LAMY x Christoph Niemann: Opening of the new Lamy concept store in New York

15.11.18

Trendy quarter, fashion Mecca, creative hub: Lamy opened its second US concept store in New York's SoHo neighbourhood in spring. The store on West Broadway reflects the design aspirations of the brand - with clear forms and timeless modernity. Lamy commissioned artist and illustrator Christoph Niemann to design the exterior facade. He created an outdoor mural which will be unveiled during the official opening event on 29 November.



"After we opened our first US concept store in San Francisco at the start of the year, SoHo represents another important milestone in the expansion of our global brand presence", said Managing Director Thomas Trapp. "Few other cities in the world are as attractive and appealing as New York - which is why we are absolutely delighted that Lamy now has a presence in the city, reinforcing its design and lifestyle image."



The Lamy New York concept store combines the industrial charm of SoHo with minimalist architecture - brick wall facades and high glass fronts create an atmospheric, modern backdrop for the Lamy world. The brand's designer writing instruments from the LAMY 2000 and the LAMY safari to the LAMY aion are presented effectively on an area of around 100 square metres. High quality displays and glass-fronted cabinets, created by Japanese designer Aogu Onuki, inspire visitors to discover and try out the products.



"Zeitgeist is alive and kicking in SoHo", says Managing Director Beate Oblau. "In particular, our proximity to the creative scene and the potential it offers for joint ventures was one of the main reasons for selecting this site." This has led to Lamy having the exterior facade of the concept store designed by renowned artist and illustrator Christoph Niemann, as a tribute to the thriving street art culture in SoHo.



Christoph Niemann developed an outdoor mural for Lamy especially for the New York store. The special thing about it is that the motif, which will adorn the side facade of the concept store, is anamorphic - which means that it can only be seen correctly when viewed from a particular position. But it is not just the perspective of the mural that puzzles the viewer, the motif itself can be interpreted in several different ways. It shows an illustrator drawing an illustrator using a writing instrument. But it raises the question of who is actually drawing whom.



In addition, another of Christoph Niemann's work, a large wall illustration, will feature inside the store as will a replica of the coral sculpture which the artist created in 2016 for the "thinking tools" exhibition initiated by Lamy. The original sculpture, which was composed of around 2500 housing parts of the LAMY ALstar fountain pen series, was on show at the "thinking tools" exhibition in the Museum of Applied Art in Frankfurt and at the 21_21 Design Sight in Tokyo.



Talking about "thinking tools" - Christoph Niemann, Mike Meiré and Nicholas Blechman



The recurring theme of the joint venture between Lamy and Christoph Niemann is the writing instrument as a "thinking tool" and "transporter of ideas". It is an idea which the artist has already worked on for the "thinking tools" exhibition in the form of illustrations and installations. Building on this and on the basis of the latest joint venture, Lamy is inviting customers to a talk at the New York concept store as part of the official opening event on 29 November.



In addition to Christoph Niemann, Mike Meiré will also be attending the talk. Meiré is a designer, brand director, artist and curator. His agency, Meiré und Meiré, has been instrumental in Lamy's communication since 2014 and was also responsible for the creation and design of the "thinking tools" exhibition.



The talk will be moderated by Nicholas Blechman, an illustrator and designer who is currently the Creative Director of "The New Yorker" magazine. Together with Christoph Niemann, he publishes the illustration book series "One Hundred Percent". The latest volume, "Conversations", was published in 2017.



About Christoph Niemann

Christoph Niemann is an illustrator, artist and author. His works can be seen regularly on the pages and covers of renowned magazines such as "The New Yorker", "WIRED", and "The New York Times Magazine". His clients include companies such as Google and the Museum of Modern Art. Since 2008 he has been writing and illustrating the blog column "Abstract Sunday" in the "New York Times" - a selection of his posts has been published in book form with the title "Abstract City". In 2010, he was inducted into the New York Art Directors Club Hall of Fame. Niemann has published a number of books including "Sunday Sketching", "WORDS" and "Souvenir", a visual dictionary for children. His latest projects include the interactive animated app, "CHOMP". The School of Visual Arts New York recently organised the solo exhibition "The Masters Series: Christoph Niemann" (September - November 2017) to honour his life's work. His work is also the subject of an episode of the documentary "Abstract: The Art of Design".



About Mike Meiré

Mike Meiré is a designer and brand director as well as an artist and curator, and is regarded as one of the most important protagonists in German design. He has headed up the Meiré und Meiré agency with his brother Marc since 1987. As Art Director he guides the style of lots of contemporary magazines, including the international culture magazine 032c, the German commerce magazine brand eins, the German edition of Interview Magazine and, most recently, the art magazine KUNSTFORUM International. Along with his inter-disciplinary teams at Meiré und Meiré, he creates and designs trendsetting projects for international brands, from corporate identities and trade show architecture to cultural projects. In 2006, he was recognized as a Visual Leader in the Lead Awards. In 2015, the German Design Club (DDC) made him an honorary member and presented him with an award for his life's work.



About Nicholas Blechman

Nicholas Blechman is a designer and illustrator and has been Creative Director of "The New Yorker" magazine since 2015. Previous to this, he held the position of Art Director for the "New York Times Book Review" and the Op-Ed column in the "New York Times", among others. As winner of the Rome Prize, in 2013 he founded "Food Chains", an illustrated blog for the "New York Times". His illustrations have also featured in many different magazines, including "The Atlantic", "The New Yorker", "Harvard Business Review", "GQ", "SZ-Magazin" and "Wirtschaftswoche". In addition to his work as a designer and creative director, Nicholas Blechman regularly gives lectures and has served on a range of juries, for example for the Art Directors Club New York (2012) and for "American Illustration 30" (2011) .



Blechman has written and published a number of books. His latest volume, "Conversations" was created with Christoph Niemann and was part of the "Talking Pictures" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Nicholas Blechman has been a member of the Allliance Graphique International (AGI) since 2002.

(lifePR) (