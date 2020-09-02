Today, the Federal Republic of Germany - Finance Agency has placed the inaugural Green Federal security on the market on behalf of the issuer Bund. The issuance took place only a few days after the Federal Ministry of Finance had published the Green Bond Framework. The Federal Republic of Germany intends to promote the development of the sustainable finance market by giving investors worldwide easy access to green benchmark bonds with high liquidity.



To enter the green market segment, the Finance Agency chose a 10-year Green Federal bond, which has the same characteristics as its conventional twin bond issued on 17 June 2020:



Today's placement was carried out in a syndication process involving a syndicate of banks led by Barclays, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB (Structuring Adviser), Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and UniCredit. The offered green bond received exceptional demand from national and international investors.



"The order book reached more than 33 billion euro from investors worldwide. As hoped, we were able to allocate the Green Bund in a balanced and diversified manner," said Tammo Diemer, member of the Finance Agency's executive board.



In the syndication process, the issuance volume of the new 0% Green Federal bond 2020 (2030) was set to € 6.5 billion, including a retained amount of € 0.5 billion. The outstanding volume of the conventional twin bond, the 0% Federal bond 2020 (2030) II, will also increase by € 6.5 billion by being added to the Federal Government's own holdings.



At 104.717%, the price of the new Green Bund was slightly above the secondary market price of the conventional twin. "This transparency is made possible by our innovative twin bond concept", said Diemer.



After the promising start, the Federal Republic of Germany will establish itself as a permanent issuer on the green bond market. A further issuance of a Green Federal security is already planned for the fourth quarter of 2020, probably a Green Federal note with a 5-year maturity.



Germany is preparing for a comprehensive structural change towards a sustainable and climate-friendly economy. This not only contributes to combating climate change and protecting the environment, but also increases the country's overall innovative strength and competitiveness. The German Government promotes clean transport systems and wants to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles. It aims to accelerate the transition to an economy that works largely with renewable energy and to more efficient energy consumption. Climate protection and biological diversity outside Germany are also to be promoted via international cooperation, as well as research into a more sustainable future.



Diemer explains: "This structural change requires extensive investments, which will also be financed via the capital market. By regularly issuing Green Federal securities, the Federal Government is making a significant contribution to the further development of the sustainable finance market."



The proceeds from the issuance of Green German Federal securities serve to refinance expenditures of the Federal budget. The Federal Republic of Germany spent an amount equal to the proceeds derived from the issue of the Green Federal bond for expenditures that comply, on the date of the issue of the Green Federal bond, with the requirements stipulated by the Federal Republic of Germany in its Green Bond Framework dated 24 August 2020.



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S ("REGULATION S") UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, THE “US SECURITIES ACT”) ("US PERSONS"). THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, US PERSONS OR IN ANY JURISDICTION OR JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH SUCH OFFERS OR SALES ARE UNLAWFUL.



THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN NOR WILL THEY BE REGISTERED UNDER THE US SECURITIES ACT, OR UNDER ANY SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD, RESOLD, TRANSFERRED OR DELIVERED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, US PERSONS, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE US SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFER OF THE SECURITIES MENTIONED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES.

