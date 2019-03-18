"Showcasing the Bioeconomy" - Hannover Messe and other events present bio-based products and research highlights

18.03.19

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the bioeconomy’s latest product innovations and research findings at Hannover Messe. Other types of events, such as the International Bioeconomy Conference, promote the establishment of international partnerships and drive economic change towards a bioeconomy.



Nineteen research projects currently being funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) will be presented at the joint stand “Showcasing the Bioeconomy” at Hannover Messe 2019. The project management agency Jülich, BIOPRO Baden-Württemberg and the Agency for Renewable Resources (FNR) will showcase the opportunities offered by a biobased economy and demonstrate where the bioeconomy is impacting our everyday lives.



The BioEconomy Cluster will also be presenting two projects with its partners at the fair. You will have the opportunity to meet the cluster team along with other exhibitors from 9 am to 6 pm on April 1 - 5 in Hall 2, Stand 45.



The project SucroLevan will also be present. Funded by the BMBF’s “New Products of the Bioeconomy”, the project consortium is paving the way for the biotechnological production of a very pure form of levan. This interesting fructose polymer, with its hydrocolloidal structure, highly adhesive film properties and oxygen barrier has a wide range of applications, especially in the cosmeceutical sector.



The network partners and cluster employees will also present the BioToM concept. BioToM-BioEconomy to Market represents the fast and efficient initiation and implementation of research, development and innovation projects (R&D&I). The bioeconomic innovation space is open to start-ups, idea providers, solution seekers and developers - regardless of whether they are start-ups, SMEs or large companies. It creates the ideal environment for the development and market launch of new products, processes and services in the bioeconomy.



Current research findings at the 8th International BioEconomy Conference 2019



The 8th International Bioeconomy Conference will be held on 13 to 14 May 2019 at the Leopoldina in Halle (Saale). It offers a further opportunity to learn more about international and innovative bioeconomy topics and research findings. A scarcity of resources means that future economic growth is only possible in conjunction with sustainable and resource-efficient production technology. But how can bio-based products be commercialized?



Precisely this question will be answered by a select group of renowned experts in SESSION 4 on May 14, 2019. Dr. Albrecht Läufer of Corvay GmbH will talk about the commercialization of a groundbreaking technology that uses extremophilic anaerobic bacteria to convert a lignocellulose raw material into lactic acid through direct fermentation without the need to add externally produced enzymes. The session will touch upon the pathway leading from the original invention to laboratory R&D and the next stage of searching for investors and conducting further development with the aim of rapid commercialization.



Bioeconomy through international networking



In the run-up to the 8th International Bioeconomy Conference in Halle (Saale), a workshop on the topic “Working across sector boundaries – the opportunities and challenges of multi-stakeholder cooperation in the bioeconomy” will be held on May 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The aim of the workshop is to discuss the challenges of cross-sector, multi-stakeholder cooperation as well as possible instruments for its promotion. Examples of good practice for such cooperation will be presented. The workshop is part of the “Biobridges” project funded by the BBI JU (Bio Based Industries Joint Undertaking) as part of the EU research program "Horizon 2020". Please register for the workshop by April 10, 2019 by clicking here.



A networking dinner will follow on the evening of May 13, 2019, which will also be held as part of the 8th International Bioeconomy Conference. Your participation will provide you with the ideal opportunity to make new contacts with industry representatives and to meet important stakeholders and cooperation partners in person. You will be able to meet renowned experts from South America at the upcoming conference, as the conference is partnering with this region in 2019.



The International Bioeconomy Conference was launched in 2012 and is one of the most important bioeconomy events in Germany. Participants of the conference will gain comprehensive insight into the possibilities and potentials of the bioeconomy and in particular the region of Central Germany. This year's partner region South America will lend an international flair. The 8th International Bioeconomy Conference will take place on May 13 and 14, 2019 at the Leopoldina in Halle (Saale).

