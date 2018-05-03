B3 2019: In search of reality

The B3 Biennial of the Moving Image 2019 will take place from November 26th to December 1st. The organizers, sponsors and promoters of the international moving image festival have now agreed on this. The artistic theme REALITIES will be the focus of the fourth edition of B3.



"New technologies change our view of reality, even create new realities," says Prof. Bernd Kracke, President of the Hochschule für Gestaltung Offenbach and Artistic Director of B3. "How is this reflected in the field of moving images? What effects does this have, for example, on creative processes, media structures and economic and artistic framework conditions? These and other elementary questions will be addressed in next year's B3 program."



In late autumn 2019, media representatives, scientists and artists from Germany and abroad will present and discuss the current state and future of the moving image industries. The Biennial relies on its proven mix of the B3 Festival, B3 Parcours and B3 Campus/Market components and presents topics and works from all moving image sectors and their cross-media interfaces. In addition to the categories of film, TV, art and games, areas such as Virtual Reality or Artificial Intelligence are moving further into the focus of the event with reference to the main theme.



With the announcement of the date, the organizers have also given the green light for extensive international marketing activities. The B3 creators will be active at the international film festivals in Cannes and other international festivals and trade fairs in the next few weeks to, among others, cement the program planning, win artists, speakers and interesting projects for the B3 2019.

B3 Biennale des bewegten Bildes (Moving Image Biennial)

Since 2013 the B3 Biennial of the Moving Image has shaped the genre- and cross-nation debate, has addressed new trends and developments in the field of the moving image. The biennial aims on the one hand to create a broad-based interdisciplinary and cross-genre alliance for the moving image, and on the other to offer the international creative and cultural industry a platform for exchange and business.



The B3 Biennial of the Moving Image is organized by Hochschule für Gestaltung Offenbach, University of Art and Design (HfG). The biennial is supported by the Hessen Ministry of Higher Education, Research and the Arts (HMWK), media partner of the B3 is ARTE.

