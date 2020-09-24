Azimut Yachts has chosen the Genoa International Boat Show for the world premiere of the new Magellano 25 Metri, the yacht with interiors by world famous architect and artist Vincenzo De Cotiis and exteriors by great yacht designer Ken Freivokh. The model is celebrated in Gabriele Muccino’s newest short film “Open your eyes”.



At the event, held from October 1 to 6, Azimut Yachts will also be showcasing the models that best represent the brand’s Atlantis, S, Grande, Flybridge and Magellano collections.



After the successful preview of the Magellano 25 Metri in Portofino – accompanied by the projection of Open your eyes, the short film by Gabriele Muccino (internationally best known for his first American film The Pursuit of Happyness, starring Will Smith) in which the yacht is celebrated as one of the most exciting works of art on the water – Azimut Yachts presents its latest masterpiece to the general public, giving this amazing yacht its international debut from October 1 to 6 at the Genoa International Boat Show.



Thanks to the extraordinary talent of world renowned architect and artist Vincenzo De Cotiis, Magellano 25 Metri is a yacht with unprecedented characteristics, in which materials and technology come together to create a unique and unrepeatable object. De Cotiis worked with a special type of resin, using an elaborate artisanal process based on multiple layers to create precious parchment-coloured surfaces that add a fascinating decorative element to the interior settings.



The “artistic fiberglass” is paired with other materials and types of wood to create a highly appealing play of contrasts: brushed Verde Alpi marble, tessellated dark walnut wood, carpet, polished brass, lacquered wood, and ribbed wood. The furnishings are characterised by flowing shapes and great care has been taken to create a sense of continuity, expressed through seamless curving lines.



The interiors by De Cotiis, with their strong and distinctive personality, dialogue with the refined exterior lines designed by Ken Freivokh, who offers his own personal interpretation of the Magellano Collection, driven by the desire to create an object of evergreen beauty. The central element around which the entire design revolves is the fully-glazed superstructure, created to convey the feeling of a penthouse overlooking the sea. A raised pilot house with a direct link to the exterior helm station on the fly deck makes the boat particularly suited to long-distance cruising, with a layout that ensures total privacy for owner, guests and crew alike.



Exhibited alongside the Magellano 25 Metri, presented for the first time at an international boat show, will be several of the most iconic models in the Azimut Yachts Collections.



Atlantis, the sport cruiser Collection, will be represented by the 45, a sporty coupé with spacious, light-filled interiors, and the 51, which stands out among other boats of its size by offering a full three cabins in addition to the traditional dinette below deck.



The representatives of the S Collection, the ultimate in sportiness, will be the S6 and S7, both with styling and concept by Stefano Righini and interior design by Francesco Guida, and the S8, a 24-meter yacht packed with technological innovations, featuring exteriors by Alberto Mancini and interiors by Francesco Guida.



Grande 25 Metri is the model characterised by informal charm that has been chosen to represent the Collection of the same name. The top of the range in the Azimut Yachts fleet, it creates a deep and lasting bond with the water thanks to wide open exterior spaces designed by Righini. The warm and sophisticated interiors are by Achille Salvagni.



A total of four models from the Flybridge Collection will be on show: 50, 60, 66 and 78, the latest in the range, which is 23.60 meters in length and features sleek and futuristic exteriors designed by Alberto Mancini and interiors by Achille Salvagni.



Last but not least, and another representative of the Magellano 25 Metri Collection, Magellano 53 has exterior styling and concept by Cor D. Rover.



Azimut Yachts will be at the Genoa International Boat Show from October 1 to 6



on PIER H – DARSENA YACHTS & SUPERYACHTS



In compliance with the law on social distancing, visits on board will be available only on appointment to all visitors to the Show with a valid entry ticket

