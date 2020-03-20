Pressemitteilung BoxID: 791686 (Arising Empire Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH)

»Wem Gehört Die Angst« enters the Official German Album Charts on #9!

„"Wem Gehört Die Angst" is timeless German punk, the man listen to experience rather than age." - Rock Hard



"Slime seek metaphorical levels and try to charge them with their own directness." - Musikexpress



"Punk´s not dead! This has been proven by the Hamburg border crossers around singer Dirk "Dicken" Jura (60) for more than 40 years." - Visions



"These strong lyrics combined with bold sound and gripping riffs makes "Wem Gehört Die Angst" a first-class punk record, which proves that slime has by no means lost anger, but gained maturity." - Metal Hammer



"The punk rock veterans sound almost prudent." - Rolling Stone



"Like a 'reunion with old friends' without the band covering itself!" - Plastic Bomb



"With their pithy retro sound, the Hamburg cult punks on "Wem Gehört Die Angst" process current issues such as climate change and at the same time look back on their own past in style and style between protest and pub." - laut.de



"In retrospect, the third record of each band phase always seems to be something special - like "Alle Gegen Alle", "Schweineherbst" and now "Wem Gehört Die Angst". And someone has to imitate them first!" - Ox Fanzine



"The new album for the 40th anniversary of the band!"





SLIME celebrate their 40th band anniversary and enter the Official German Album Charts on #9 with their strongest album »Wem Gehört Die Angst«, out now! Congratulations!



On »Wem Gehört Die Angst«, SLIME stay true to their line and address important social problems such as anger, activism and the ongoing struggle against fascism.

To celebrate their new album, the band released the music video for 'Die Suchenden'!



»Wem Gehört Die Angst« is available as CD as well as exclusively and in limited quantities as an LP in black, as well as three different colors (200 each), at Flight13, Coretex and the Nuclear Blast Mailorder!

Buy the new album »Wem Gehört Die Angst« as CD or exclusively limited LP here: https://Slime.lnk.to/WemGehoertDieAngst



Watch the music video for 'Die Suchenden' here: https://youtu.be/dI7QWEUhoJA



If you want to experience SLIME live, you can do so on the current »Durch alle Höllen und Tiefen« tour.

»Durch alle Höllen und Tiefen«-Tour

(Postponed tour dates)

05.12. Aachen / Musikbunker

22.12. Berlin / So 36

23.12. Berlin / So 36 (ausverkauft)

27.12. Hamburg / Große Freiheit 36

Tickets: https://www.eventim.de/artist/slime/



»Wem Gehört Die Angst« tracklist:

01. Wem Gehört Die Angst

02. Paradies

03. Hölle

04. Die Suchenden

05. Wenn Wir Wollen

06. Ebbe Und Flut

07. Die Toten Wollen Wieder Alleine Sein

08. Weisser Abschaum

09. Die Masse

10. Fette Jahre

11. Kein Mensch

12. Odyssee

13. Solidarity



ICYM:

Listen to 'Hölle' here: https://youtu.be/Q84RpoMKzXc

Watch the music video for 'Wem Gehört Die Angst' here: https://youtu.be/8dV4V_NgZt0



SLIME is an institution that has existed intermittently since the 1980s and who shaped political punk rock in Germany like no other band. SLIME is now in the tenth year after her reunion, and that's a damn good thing. Because we still need strong voices against fascism, we still need punk and we still need SLIME.



SLIME founding fathers Dirk Jora (vocals), Elf (guitar), Christian Mevs (guitar) and the new members Nici (bass) and Alex Schwers (drums) seem to be aware of their responsibilities and have now recorded their third studio album since their reunification. On »Wem Gehört Die Angst« SLIME stay true to their line and address important social problems such as anger, activism and the ongoing struggle against fascism. Whether biographically such as at 'Ebbe Und Flut' or steady as in 'Paradies', where people are concerned who have always questioned the prevailing circumstances. Or as a clear political declaration of war against the Nazification of the West. 'Die Toten Wollen Wieder Alleine Sein', 'Weisser Anschaum', the title song 'Wem Gehört Die Angst', 'Fetten Jahre' - the new punk rock hits beyond the hits are ruthless reflections of a time when dark browns are marching in again undisturbed sits in the parliaments.

And all this in the classic SLIME guise: driving, angry, melancholic, but always hymnical and direct.



SLIME are:

Dirk | Vocals

Elf | Guitar

Christian | Gutiar

Nici | Bass

Alex | Drums



More Info:

https://www.facebook.com/slimepunk/

https://www.slime.de

