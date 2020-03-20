Oeschstr. 40
73072 Donzdorf, de
http://www.arising-empire.com
»Wem Gehört Die Angst« enters the Official German Album Charts on #9!Donzdorf, )
"Slime seek metaphorical levels and try to charge them with their own directness." - Musikexpress
"Punk´s not dead! This has been proven by the Hamburg border crossers around singer Dirk "Dicken" Jura (60) for more than 40 years." - Visions
"These strong lyrics combined with bold sound and gripping riffs makes "Wem Gehört Die Angst" a first-class punk record, which proves that slime has by no means lost anger, but gained maturity." - Metal Hammer
"The punk rock veterans sound almost prudent." - Rolling Stone
"Like a 'reunion with old friends' without the band covering itself!" - Plastic Bomb
"With their pithy retro sound, the Hamburg cult punks on "Wem Gehört Die Angst" process current issues such as climate change and at the same time look back on their own past in style and style between protest and pub." - laut.de
"In retrospect, the third record of each band phase always seems to be something special - like "Alle Gegen Alle", "Schweineherbst" and now "Wem Gehört Die Angst". And someone has to imitate them first!" - Ox Fanzine
"The new album for the 40th anniversary of the band!"
SLIME celebrate their 40th band anniversary and enter the Official German Album Charts on #9 with their strongest album »Wem Gehört Die Angst«, out now! Congratulations!
On »Wem Gehört Die Angst«, SLIME stay true to their line and address important social problems such as anger, activism and the ongoing struggle against fascism.
To celebrate their new album, the band released the music video for 'Die Suchenden'!
»Wem Gehört Die Angst« is available as CD as well as exclusively and in limited quantities as an LP in black, as well as three different colors (200 each), at Flight13, Coretex and the Nuclear Blast Mailorder!
Buy the new album »Wem Gehört Die Angst« as CD or exclusively limited LP here: https://Slime.lnk.to/WemGehoertDieAngst
Watch the music video for 'Die Suchenden' here: https://youtu.be/dI7QWEUhoJA
If you want to experience SLIME live, you can do so on the current »Durch alle Höllen und Tiefen« tour.
»Durch alle Höllen und Tiefen«-Tour
(Postponed tour dates)
05.12. Aachen / Musikbunker
22.12. Berlin / So 36
23.12. Berlin / So 36 (ausverkauft)
27.12. Hamburg / Große Freiheit 36
Tickets: https://www.eventim.de/artist/slime/
»Wem Gehört Die Angst« tracklist:
01. Wem Gehört Die Angst
02. Paradies
03. Hölle
04. Die Suchenden
05. Wenn Wir Wollen
06. Ebbe Und Flut
07. Die Toten Wollen Wieder Alleine Sein
08. Weisser Abschaum
09. Die Masse
10. Fette Jahre
11. Kein Mensch
12. Odyssee
13. Solidarity
ICYM:
Listen to 'Hölle' here: https://youtu.be/Q84RpoMKzXc
Watch the music video for 'Wem Gehört Die Angst' here: https://youtu.be/8dV4V_NgZt0
SLIME is an institution that has existed intermittently since the 1980s and who shaped political punk rock in Germany like no other band. SLIME is now in the tenth year after her reunion, and that's a damn good thing. Because we still need strong voices against fascism, we still need punk and we still need SLIME.
SLIME founding fathers Dirk Jora (vocals), Elf (guitar), Christian Mevs (guitar) and the new members Nici (bass) and Alex Schwers (drums) seem to be aware of their responsibilities and have now recorded their third studio album since their reunification. On »Wem Gehört Die Angst« SLIME stay true to their line and address important social problems such as anger, activism and the ongoing struggle against fascism. Whether biographically such as at 'Ebbe Und Flut' or steady as in 'Paradies', where people are concerned who have always questioned the prevailing circumstances. Or as a clear political declaration of war against the Nazification of the West. 'Die Toten Wollen Wieder Alleine Sein', 'Weisser Anschaum', the title song 'Wem Gehört Die Angst', 'Fetten Jahre' - the new punk rock hits beyond the hits are ruthless reflections of a time when dark browns are marching in again undisturbed sits in the parliaments.
And all this in the classic SLIME guise: driving, angry, melancholic, but always hymnical and direct.
SLIME are:
Dirk | Vocals
Elf | Guitar
Christian | Gutiar
Nici | Bass
Alex | Drums
More Info:
https://www.facebook.com/slimepunk/
https://www.slime.de
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.