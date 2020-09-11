.

Swedish metal band TUNGSTEN is back with their second album entitled »Tundra«.



After the success of debuting album, »We Will Rise« (released worldwide on September 20, 2019) TUNGSTEN is back and ready to release their second album to the world entitled »Tundra« on the 20th of November 2020 via Arising Empire!



The music on »Tundra« follows the musical direction TUNGSTEN had on »We Will Rise« but with more of everything. The listener will recognize the characteristics of TUNGSTEN but the sound is darker and more epic than before. The blend-in of catchy metal is there.



Karl (bass & screams) says: “The diversity is still definitely there just like on the first album. But this time around to quote my dad’s boss from the 80s ‘MORE IS MORE’!”



The lyrics on »Tundra« are a lot about time. They are still down to earth dealing about natural things that common man might relate too. There’s also fiction and mysterious stories about Volfram, the man on the album covers who is the guardian of time and balance, the traveler between time and space and different dimensions. On »Tundra« he has travelled from a world in a past time with castles, fairies, and knights to a future world which is a city after its fall, ending up in the middle of an icy tundra where almost no man can survive the freezing cold climate.



Mike (vocals): “We are so eager to release TUNDRA, a true melodic, heavy piece of metal! We are truly excited! Considering we couldn’t tour with WE WILL RISE we are now more than ready to hit the road in 2021.”

Nick adds: “We’re already confirmed for SABATON OPEN AIR in August 2021.”



Pre-order the upcoming album »Tundra« here: https://Tungsten.lnk.to/tundra



Watch the music video for 'King Of Shadows' here: https://youtu.be/IUb9BA9cdoo

Purchase, Stream here: https://Tungsten.lnk.to/kingofshadows



»Tundra« Tracklisting:

01. Lock And Load

02. Volfram's Song

03. Time

04. Divided Generations

05. King Of Shadows

06. Tundra

07. Paranormal

08. Life And The Ocean

09. I See Fury

10. This Is War

11. Here Comes The Fall



More on TUNGSTEN:

Watch 'Misled' here: https://youtu.be/Q-aHogsyxyA

Watch 'The Fairies Dance' here: https://youtu.be/haS4Kvsx6rQ

Watch 'We Will Rise' here: https://youtu.be/hxvXu6X2pZc



TUNGSTEN was formed in 2016 by drummer Anders Johansson (Hammerfall, Yngwie J. Malmsteen’s Rising Force, Manowar) after his sons Karl and Nick Johansson had let him listen to some songs they had composed together. Soon thereafter Mike Andersson was added to complete the band.



Anders Johansson is one of the most skilled and experienced drummers in the metal world with a background from listening to Deep Purple and Rainbow. He also has strong influences from jazz and he plays upright bass.



The musical talent was passed on to Karl and Nick who praises bands like Rammstein and Meshuggah. Being from a later generation, they bring modernity and current trends to the music.



Mike enjoys a wide variety of bands, from Bee Gees to Meshuggah, and listens a lot to different singing styles which contributes to the melodic and varied singing in TUNGSTEN.



TUNGSTEN are:

Mike Andersson | Vocals

Karl Johansson | Bass & Screams

Nick Johansson | Guitar

Anders Johansson | Drums



More info:

www.tungstenofficial.com

www.facebook.com/tungstenband

www.instagram.com/tungsten_online

https://.twitter.com/onlinetungsten

