IMMINENCE - veröffentlichen Akustikversion 'Erase' von ihrem neuen Album »Turn The Light On«!

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band IMMINENCE veröffentlicht heute ihre Akustikversion von 'Erase' von ihrem neusten Album »Turn The Light On«!



Schaut euch den Audio Video-Stream zu 'Erase' (Acoustic) hier an: https://youtu.be/_1qGrKtj9JU

Kauft und/oder streamt 'Erase' (Acoustic) hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/EraseAcoustic



Kauft und/oder streamt euch das neue Album »Turn The Light On« hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOn



IMMINENCE gehen zusammen mit ihren Label-Kollegen THE OKLAHOMA KID auf große Europa Album-Tour, mit Beginn Januar 2020!



European Album-Tour 2020

»Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II«

15.01 DEN - Copenhagen, Beta

16.01 GER - Hamburg, Logo

17.01 GER - Munster, Sputnik Café

18.01 NED - Amsterdam, Q-Factory

19.01 ENG - London, Thousand Island

21.01 FRA - Paris, La Boule Noire

22.01 BEL - Aarschot, De Klinker Club

24.01 GER - Trier, Mergener Hof

25.01 GER - Cologne, Gebäude 9

26.01 GER - Stuttgart, Wizemann Club

27.01 SUI - Pratteln, Z7

28.01 ITA - Milan, Circolo Svolta

30.01 AUT - Vienna, Chelsea

31.01 HUN - Budapest, Dürer Kert

01.02 CZE - Prague, Storm Club

02.02 POL - Wroclaw, D.K Luksus

04.02 GER - Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz

05.02 GER - Dresden, Club Puschkin

06.02 GER - Munich, Backstage

07.02 GER - Frankfurt, Das Bett

08.02 GER - Berlin, Bi Nuu

Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji



IMMINENCE erobern mit ihrem neuen Studioalbum »Turn The Light On« Platz #91 der offiziellen deutschen Album-Charts! Mit den erfolgreichen Singles 'Paralyzed', 'Infectious', 'Saturated Soul' und 'Lighthouse' beweisen und zeigen IMMINENCE die Vielfalt ihres Song-Writings, sowie das Spektrum jedes einzelnen Songs des neuen Albums.



”The new Imminence album is called ’Turn The Light On’ which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self doubt, depression and self destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” - Eddie Berg (Vocals/Violine)



Pressestimmen:



"Turn the light on and commence auditory liftoff - An all-out triumph for a band on the verge of an epic worldwide breakthrough – sweeping and dynamic soundscapes ambitiously unveiled by one the most imaginative metalcore collectives on the planet today.” - Highwire Daze



"The release proves to be more furious, darker than its predecessor and allows significantly more rough edges." - Metal.de



"Pure madness. Pure madness what a varied and highly emotional album Imminence unleash on humanity. A magnificent metalcore-record.“ - Rockmagazine.net



"As a post-Metalcore fan, you are guaranteed to get your money's worth and be provided with a whole lot of diversity." - Moshpitpassion.de



"This successful balancing act between all its sound facets is the perfect business card to win more fans. You will definitely find "Turn The Lights On" in my annual Top 10." - Hellfire-magazin.de



Mehr von »Turn The Light On«:

Schaut euch 'Saturated Soul' (Acoustic) hier an: https://youtu.be/GC6KIxG8Rg8

Buy and/or stream 'Saturated Soul' (Acoustic) here: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/SaturatedSoulAcoustic

Schaut euch 'Lighthouse' hier an: https://youtu.be/mh4GQq3cL7Y

Schaut euch 'Saturated Soul' hier an: https://youtu.be/gKqfVmz85d0

Schaut euch 'Infectious' hier an: https://youtu.be/UgPujyXPM84

Schaut euch 'Paralyzed' hier an: https://youtu.be/2HKRfKeVS78



»Turn The Light On« Tracklist:



01. Erase

02. Paralyzed

03. Room To Breathe

04. Saturated Soul

05. Infectious

06. The Sickness

07. Death Of You

08. Scars

09. Disconnected

10. Wake Me Up

11. Don’t Tell A Soul

12. Lighthouse

13. Love & Grace



TURN THE LIGHT ON



Das dritte mit Spannung erwartete Album »Turn The Light On« verkörpert die Vielfalt und die Tiefe der herzzereißenden Emotionen mit der sich IMMINENCE identifiziert. Ein bedeutender Meilenstein in der Diskographie und eine außergewöhnliche Komposition aus schierer Kraft und Zerbrechlichkeit die keine Grenzen und Zwänge kennt.

Seit ihrem letzten Album »This Is Goodbye« (2017) hat sich die schwedische Alternative Metal-Core Band IMMINENCE als bester und stärkster Newcomer in der europäischen Szene bewiesen. Mit dem Erfolg ihrer eigenen Headline-Tour und mehreren ausverkauften Shows haben sie ein ganz neues Level erreicht und sind bereit mit ihrem nächsten Album und dessen Sound den nächsten Schritt zu gehen.



"The new Imminence album is called Turn The Light On which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self-doubt, depression and self-destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” – Eddie Berg



Mit Eddie Berg an der Spitze als Vokalist und Violinist, Gitarrist Harald Barret, Schlagzeuger Peter Hanström und Christian Höijer am Bass, gründeten sich IMMINENCE in Trelleborg. Mit ihrem Spagat zwischen Metalcore und Akustik haben sich IMMINENCE über die Jahre hinweg zu einer der vielversprechendsten Metalbands Schwedens entwickelt. Die Band ist seit dem Durchbruch der Veröffentlichung ihrer Single ‘The Sickness’ (2015) aktiv auf Tour durch Europa und wurde von den damaligen Teenagern Eddie und Harald ins Leben gerufen, wodurch die Band stetig wuchs und immer mehr Fans auf der ganzen Welt gewann.



Einen Schritt zurück und zwei Schritte Vorwärts. Mit »Turn The Light On« kehren IMMINENCE in sich selbst zurück und präsentieren eine Kollektion an Songs die ein weites Spektrum dessen abdeckt mit was die Band über die Jahre assoziiert wurde. Das neue Album mischt die Rauheit der schlagkräftigen und unerbittlichen Instrumentation, mit der grandiosen Klasse der unverwechselbaren Melodien und Violine von Frontmann Eddie Berg. »Turn The Light On« demonstriert mit jedem einzelnen Song in seinem einzigartigen Sound und der Botschaft eine bemerkenswerte musikalische Vielfalt. Eine Wucht und Kunst die unverkennbar nur für IMMINENCE stehen kann.



"It has been two years of incredibly hard work and song writing leading up to Turn The Light On. This album was not about moving forward as much as moving inwards. It was about finding ourselves and showing what Imminence is all about. I believe it encapsulates and defines our sound over these years as a group. The creative process was anything but easy and gave me a lot of time for soul-searching, both musically and personally. Having waded through the darkest time in my mind for the better part of creating these songs and writing these lyrics, the music was the thing I held on to and that kept my head just above the surface long enough to catch my breath. The same way that it became a light in the dark for me, I hope that others may find the same in listening to our songs. That is what this album is, a symbol of hope. I truly think it all comes together as our best release as a band to date.” – Eddie Berg



”Even though we worked harder and more intensely than ever before, the writing process has been liberating and unhindered. I could wake up in the morning and feel inspired to write a song with a completely different approach than the one we wrote the day before, and I think both me and Eddie did our very best to keep our minds open throughout the writing of the album. There were really no rules applied. We actually never had a concrete idea of how we wanted the record to turn out, which was a bit worrying at the time. We had made a huge step in to another musical direction with This Is Goodbye and the road ahead was unclear. With time, we saw Turn The Light On taking shape right before our eyes and knew that all we had to do was to trust our own instincts and creativity.” – Harald Barrett



»Turn The Light On« wurde von Gitarrist Harald Barrett und Vokalist Eddie Berg zusammen geschrieben und produziert und von Schlagzeuger Peter Harnstöm mit zusätzlichen Schlagzeug-Parts und Arrangements versehen. Die Songs wurden hauptsächlich im Alias Studio in Frankreich von Bert und Eric Poncet aufgenommen, die auch an der Produktion des Albums beteiligt waren. Das Schlagzeug wurde von Christan Svedin im Studio Mega in Schweden aufgenommen. Zusätzliche nahm die Band selbst zusätzlich Chöre und Streicher in Deutschland sowie in ihrem eigenen Studio in Schweden selbst auf.



Das Mixing und Mastering übernahm Henrik Udd (gewinner des Best Producer at Heavy Music Awards 2017). Während den Jahren arbeitete er mit vielen talentierten Bands und Musikern zusammen und mixte, masterte und produzierte so einige von den Kritikern meist gefeiertsten Alben mit Acts wie ARCHITECTS, BRING ME THE HORIZON, AT THE GATES, DELAIN, POWERWOLF, I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN, HAMMERFALL und vielen mehr.



”When I heard Henrik’s first mix draft, I was instantly convinced. It was all there and I had the feeling that he understood what we wanted to achieve with the new songs. Henrik delivered a production that was absolutely massive, yet elegant and authentic, without losing the organic touch and identity of us as musicians.” – Harald Barrett



Mit IMMINENCEs tiefem, dunkelblauen Hintergrund ihres heftigen und chaotischen Debut Albums »I« bis hin zum simplen, schartig und farbfrohen Vogel des modernen und melodischen zweiten Albums »This Is Goodbye«, hat die Band ein weiteres Mal mit dem innovativen Designer Jakob Koc für ihr neues Artwork von »Turn The Light On« zusammen gearbeitet.



“Jakob is a long term friend of the band and it felt natural that we should ask him before anyone else. At this point he’s practically a part of Imminence, being so influential in the look and outcome of our visual universe since the start. There’s something about his simplistic approach that speaks to and corresponds with me deeply. He has continually developed alongside with the band and I think he really outdid himself this time. The artwork is a perfect representation of the lyrical theme, with the beautiful and bright façade concealing something much darker beneath, paired with the distinctive icon that symbolizes hope and light in the dark. Symbols have virtually become something of a trademark sign of the band and this one is definitely my favorite so far.” – Eddie Berg



IMMINENCE sind:

Eddie Berg | Gesang/Violine

Harald Barrett | Gitarre

Alex Arnoldsson | Gitarre

Christian Höijer | Bass

Peter Hanström | Schlagzeug



Mehr Info:

www.facebook.com/imminenceswe

www.instagram.com/imminenceswe

www.twitter.com/imminenceswe

