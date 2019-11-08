Pressemitteilung BoxID: 774859 (Arising Empire Tonträger Produktions- und Vertriebs GmbH)

IMMINENCE - release acoustic version of 'Erase' off their new album »Turn The Light On«!

Today, Swedish alternative metalcore outfit IMMINENCE released the brand acoustic version of 'Erase' off their new album »Turn The Light On«!



Watch the audio video stream for 'Erase' (Acoustic) here: https://youtu.be/_1qGrKtj9JU

Buy and/or stream 'Erase' (Acoustic) here: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/...



Buy the new album »Turn The Light On« here: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/...



IMMINENCE will be embarking on a huge European tour with their label-mates THE OKLAHOMA KID in 2020! Learn more below!



European album tour 2020

»Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II«

15.01 DEN - Copenhagen, Beta

16.01 GER - Hamburg, Logo

17.01 GER - Munster, Sputnik Café

18.01 NED - Amsterdam, Q-Factory

19.01 ENG - London, Thousand Island

21.01 FRA - Paris, La Boule Noire

22.01 BEL - Aarschot, De Klinker Club

24.01 GER - Trier, Mergener Hof

25.01 GER - Cologne, Gebäude 9

26.01 GER - Stuttgart, Wizemann Club

27.01 SUI - Pratteln, Z7

28.01 ITA - Milan, Circolo Svolta

30.01 AUT - Vienna, Chelsea

31.01 HUN - Budapest, Dürer Kert

01.02 CZE - Prague, Storm Club

02.02 POL - Wroclaw, D.K Luksus

04.02 GER - Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz

05.02 GER - Dresden, Club Puschkin

06.02 GER - Munich, Backstage

07.02 GER - Frankfurt, Das Bett

08.02 GER - Berlin, Bi Nuu

Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji



IMMINENCE entered the official German album charts on #91 withtheir brand new record »Turn The Light On«! Including their successful releases of the songs 'Paralyzed', 'Infectious', 'Saturated Soul' and their fourth single 'Lighthouse'. Congratulations!



”The new Imminence album is called ’Turn The Light On’ which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self doubt, depression and self destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” - Eddie Berg (Vocals/Violine)



Press quotes:



"Turn the light on and commence auditory liftoff - An all-out triumph for a band on the verge of an epic worldwide breakthrough – sweeping and dynamic soundscapes ambitiously unveiled by one the most imaginative metalcore collectives on the planet today.” - Highwire Daze



"The release proves to be more furious, darker than its predecessor and allows significantly more rough edges." - Metal.de



"Pure madness. Pure madness what a varied and highly emotional album Imminence unleash on humanity. A magnificent metalcore-record.“ - Rockmagazine.net



"As a post-Metalcore fan, you are guaranteed to get your money's worth and be provided with a whole lot of diversity." - Moshpitpassion.de



"This successful balancing act between all its sound facets is the perfect business card to win more fans. You will definitely find "Turn The Lights On" in my annual Top 10." - Hellfire-magazin.de



More on »Turn The Light On«:

Watch 'Erase' here: https://youtu.be/5XuDkF_JZ58

Watch 'Saturated Soul' (Acoustic) here: https://youtu.be/GC6KIxG8Rg8

Buy and/or stream 'Saturated Soul' (Acoustic) here: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/...

Watch 'Lighthouse' here: https://youtu.be/mh4GQq3cL7Y

Watch 'Saturated Soul' here: https://youtu.be/gKqfVmz85d0

Watch 'Infectious' here: https://youtu.be/UgPujyXPM84

Watch 'Paralyzed' here: https://youtu.be/2HKRfKeVS78



»Turn The Light On« tracklist:



01. Erase

02. Paralyzed

03. Room To Breathe

04. Saturated Soul

05. Infectious

06. The Sickness

07. Death Of You

08. Scars

09. Disconnected

10. Wake Me Up

11. Don’t Tell A Soul

12. Lighthouse

13. Love & Grace



TURN THE LIGHT ON



The third and highly anticipated album »Turn The Light On« embodies the diversity and vastness in IMMINENCE’s identity of heartrending emotion. A significant milestone in the group’s discography and an exceptional composition of sheer force and fragility that fears no boundaries or constraints.



Since the release of the previous record »This Is Goodbye« (2017), the Swedish alternative metalcore band IMMINENCE have strongly established themselves in the European scene as one of the most up-and-coming and exciting bands on the market today. With the success of their own headline tour and several sold out shows, they have reached a new plateau and are ready to truly distinguish themselves and their sound with their next album.



"The new Imminence album is called Turn The Light On which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self-doubt, depression and self-destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.”

– Eddie Berg



Fronted by vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarist Harald Barrett, drummer Peter Hanström and bass player Christian Höijer; IMMINENCE was formed in the southernmost part of Sweden and have over the years become one of the country's most promising acts with a diverse sound and universe, embracing everything from metalcore to acoustic music. Founded by Eddie and Harald when they were just teenagers, the band grew organically with a constantly expanding fan-base all over the world while touring actively in Europe since the release of the band's breakthrough single ‘The Sickness’ (2015).



One step backwards, two steps forward. With »Turn The Light On«, IMMINENCE dives right in to themselves and comes up with a collection of songs that covers the wide musical territory that has become associated with the band over the years. The new record mixes the rawness of the band’s hard-hitting, unrelenting instrumentation with the grandiosity and class from frontman Eddie Berg’s unmistakable melodies and violin arrangements. »Turn The Light On« demonstrates a remarkable musical diversity with each and every song being unique in its sound and message, creating a forcefield that embodies the entity that undoubtedly is Imminence.



"It has been two years of incredibly hard work and song writing leading up to Turn The Light On. This album was not about moving forward as much as moving inwards. It was about finding ourselves and showing what Imminence is all about. I believe it encapsulates and defines our sound over these years as a group. The creative process was anything but easy and gave me a lot of time for soul-searching, both musically and personally. Having waded through the darkest time in my mind for the better part of creating these songs and writing these lyrics, the music was the thing I held on to and that kept my head just above the surface long enough to catch my breath. The same way that it became a light in the dark for me, I hope that others may find the same in listening to our songs. That is what this album is, a symbol of hope. I truly think it all comes together as our best release as a band to date.”

– Eddie Berg



”Even though we worked harder and more intensely than ever before, the writing process has been liberating and unhindered. I could wake up in the morning and feel inspired to write a song with a completely different approach than the one we wrote the day before, and I think both me and Eddie did our very best to keep our minds open throughout the writing of the album. There were really no rules applied. We actually never had a concrete idea of how we wanted the record to turn out, which was a bit worrying at the time. We had made a huge step in to another musical direction with This Is Goodbye and the road ahead was unclear. With time, we saw Turn The Light On taking shape right before our eyes and knew that all we had to do was to trust our own instincts and creativity.”

– Harald Barrett



»Turn The Light On« was written and produced by guitarist Harald Barrett and vocalist Eddie Berg together, with drummer Peter Hanström writing additional drum parts and arrangements. The songs were mainly recorded at Alias Studio in France by Bert and Eric Poncet who further helped to engineer and produce the album. Drums were produced by Christian Svedin and recorded in Studio Mega, Sweden, while additional recordings of choirs and strings were recorded by the band in both Germany and at their home studio in Sweden.

The mix and master was done by Henrik Udd (winner of Best Producer at Heavy Music Awards 2017). During the years he's been working with tons of talented bands and musicians and has been mixing, mastering, produced and recorded some of the most critically acclaimed albums with acts such as ARCHITECTS, BRING ME THE HORIZON, AT THE GATES, DELAIN, POWERWOLF, I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN, HAMMERFALL and many more.



”When I heard Henrik’s first mix draft, I was instantly convinced. It was all there and I had the feeling that he understood what we wanted to achieve with the new songs. Henrik delivered a production that was absolutely massive, yet elegant and authentic, without losing the organic touch and identity of us as musicians.”

– Harald Barrett



From the deep, dark blue background of IMMINENCE’s ferocious and chaotic debut album I to the simplistic and jagged, colorful bird of the modernistic and melodic sophomore album »This Is Goodbye«, once again the band have worked with the same innovative designer Jakob Koc to create the artwork for »Turn The Light On«.



“Jakob is a long term friend of the band and it felt natural that we should ask him before anyone else. At this point he’s practically a part of Imminence, being so influential in the look and outcome of our visual universe since the start. There’s something about his simplistic approach that speaks to and corresponds with me deeply. He has continually developed alongside with the band and I think he really outdid himself this time. The artwork is a perfect representation of the lyrical theme, with the beautiful and bright façade concealing something much darker beneath, paired with the distinctive icon that symbolizes hope and light in the dark. Symbols have virtually become something of a trademark sign of the band and this one is definitely my favorite so far.”

– Eddie Berg



IMMINENCE are:

Eddie Berg | Vocals/Violin

Harald Barrett | Guitar

Alex Arnoldsson | Guitar

Christian Höijer | Bass

Peter Hanström | Drums



More info:

www.facebook.com/imminenceswe

www.instagram.com/...

www.twitter.com/imminenceswe

