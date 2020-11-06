ENGST's new album »Schöne neue Welt« out now! Self-confident and authentic as usual - a total banger of an album.

»Schöne neue Welt« holds the previous released hit singles 'Wieder da', 'Mein Problem', 'Schlechtes Gewissen' & 'Alle tragen Schwarz'.

To celebrate this masterpiece of an album and Halloween, the band released the scary music video for 'Schöne neue Welt' - trick or treat!



Matthias Engst says: “The song 'Schöne Neue Welt' is not only the namesake of our second album, but also the most accurate description of the current situation on our planet. We wrote the track before the outbreak of the pandemic, but we couldn't have sung about the current situation better. The track sums up the expansive essence of the entire record. Dark, apocalyptic and tough! We just looked the other way and turned the problems of OUR WORLD into the problems of others, until the whole damn house of cards collapsed above us ... and so we were all guilty."



Stream the album »Schöne neue Welt« now and get your hands on the limited bundles, CDs & LPs: https://ENGST.lnk.to/...



Watch the music video for 'Schöne neue Welt' now: https://youtu.be/pmDbM2Kcifw



"Wonderfully dynamic, powerful and dirty. Self-confident, intelligent and underpinned by a sympathetically outrageous punk attitude - this is how German rock music must and should sound in the year 2020. In the following dozen of songs, one smasher chases the next. Actually, without exception, each of them has what it takes to become a big hit. The absolute highlight, however, is the cleverly alternating between fast-paced rock and the reflective "Keinen Meter" with an exciting guest appearance by US metalcore stars Evergreen Terrace.” – EMP



"Engst deliver with Schöne neue Welt a great successor to the predecessor Flächenbrand. You find everything you know about Engst and are immediately carried away. Whether fast punk songs or the few calmer songs, wherever Engst is on it, Engst is also in it and that means a lot of positive energy.” – Away From Life



"Let's quote from "Wieder da” (Back Again): "the critics, they write 'What a shit' - No, they certainly don't - because here we have a great and versatile record with a clear edge right into the face. Engst, I dig you!" – handwritten mag



"Like a feast in the face - Sometimes it takes courage to deal with topics like racism or suicide in songs. Engst do this, convert these different topics both musically and vocally perfectly and earn respect for it. One may hope that soon concerts will take place again as usual, so that songs like "Wieder da" can finally be performed out loud again. / EPIC!" – Deepground Magazine



"The band continues to concentrate on what they are best at: bringing relentlessly honest lyrics to the people. Without blunt phrases, without mincing words." – Vollgas Richtung Rock



"Schöne neue Welt” (Brave New World) is a colorful blend of genres including punk, alternative, metal, core and pop, expressed in superbly written and well produced songs. If you want German rock with one of the hottest voices of the German music scene, you should really listen to the new Engst album!" – Rockantenne



After two sold out headliner tours and numerous festival shows across the country, ENGST are back with their second album »Schöne Neue Welt«. The band comes to their fans in Germany and Switzerland for 10 dates!

After the band played over 70 shows in the last year and laid the stages in ruins, they are motivated and just waiting to plunge back into the crowd and make the new world a bit more beautiful again.



»Schöne neue Welt Tour 2021«

Presented by Contra Promotion GmbH, Initiative Musik, piranha, musix, MoreCore & Berliner Luft

19.05.21 DE-Bochum, Zeche

20.05.21 DE-Hannover, Faust

21.05.21 DE-Köln, Essigfabrik

22.05.21 DE-Berlin, Kesselhaus

27.05.21 DE-Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

28.05.21 DE-Leipzig, Anker

29.05.21 DE-Hamburg, Gruenspan

04.06.21 DE-München, Technikum

05.06.21 CH-Zürich, Exil

06.06.21 DE-Frankfurt, Das Bett

Tickets: https://www.contrapromotion.com/...



Watch 'Alle tragen Schwarz' now: https://youtu.be/JiKK_QIC6r4



Watch 'Schlechtes Gewissen' now: https://youtu.be/04rYepes0YI

Watch 'Mein Problem' now: https://youtu.be/q7U4lIN10Dg

Watch 'Wieder da' here: https://youtu.be/288y0Ci9MoM



»Schöne neue Welt« tracklist:

01. Mein Problem

02. Wieder da

03. Keinen Meter feat. Evergreen Terrace

04. Willkommen in Berlin

05. Schlechtes Gewissen

06. Alle tragen Schwarz

07. Das ist nicht Hollywood

08. Mitleid gibts umsonst

09. Schöne neue Welt

10. Zu Hause

11. Denkst du noch an mich

12. Die Hölle hat keinen Platz mehr

13. Soll der Teufel



Their eagerly awaited second album »Schöne neue Welt« is out now via Arising Empire.

ENGST are ready to continue what they started with their successful debut album »Flächenbrand« and are thus not only rewarding themselves for years of hard work and stamina, but also all fans who have already discovered the potential of the Berlin band as support act for renowned bands like MASSENDEFEKT, BETONTOD and ROGERS. The album consists of a perfect combination of Matthias' gripping voice, overwhelming hooks and tearing guitars. One thing is clear: As soon as ENGST show up, the demolition is for sure!



After dealing with time pressure during the writing process of their debut album »Flächenbrand« and finishing some parts only minutes before entering the studio, ENGST finally had the chance to take all the time they needed on »Schöne neue Welt« – the second full-length release that once again captures the contrast between anger and hope, desolation and meaningful friendship, all melted in one captivating musical potpourri.

The band concludes:

“We are once again taking a clear stand and there is still so much to stand up against in our society. We take all of it and toss it into their faces.... but still, we wouldn't be ENGST without friendship, solidarity and love.”



Consisting of a group of close friends who teamed up around front man Matthias Engst, the band are typical children of Berlin - unmistakable, rough and down-to-earth. And until today, Matthias Engst is living in the capital's problem district where he has grown up. The experiences he made during his youth, the roughness of the neighborhood and the love for his hometown are main elements in ENGST's songs that rife with social criticism yet always maintain respect for Matthias' origins and roots.



ENGST are:

Matthias Engst | Vocals

Ramin Tehrani | Guitar

Chris Wendel | Bass

Yuri Cernovolov | Drums



More info:

