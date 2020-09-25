After the successful releases of their singles 'STFU', 'Like A Parasite' & 'Face The Facts', which together have already been streamed over 3 million times on Spotify, Leipzig/Halle, Germany based metalcore power house ANNISOKAY released their fourth single 'Bonfire Of The Millennials' off the upcoming album »Aurora«!



Streaming now: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/bonfireofthemillennials



"You always told me that

That I should think about the future"



ANNISOKAY officially launched the pre-orders for their highly anticipated fifth studio album »Aurora«, which will be available on the 4th of December 2020 via Arising Empire.

»Aurora« comes in a special & limited fan-box, as well as vinyl and CD - get your hands on quickly!



Pre-Order the new album »Aurora« here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/Aurora



ICYM:

'Face The Facts': https://youtu.be/wKmTmn8lnss

Get the song here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/facethefacts

'Like A Parasite': https://youtu.be/ovZDf26TVjQ

Get the song here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/likeaparasite

'STFU': https://youtu.be/ZlZ_f1KIGGE

Get the song here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/STFU



»Aurora« tracklist:

01. Like A Parasite

02. STFU

03. The Tragedy

04. Face The Facts

05. Overload

06. Bonfire Of The Millennials

07. The Cocaines Got Your Tongue

08. Under Your Tattoo

09. The Blame Game

10. I Saw What You Did

11. Standing Still

12. Friend Or Enemy

13. Terminal Velocity



»ANNISOKAY EU TOUR 2020«

w/ FUTURE PALACE & SET YOUR SAILS

Extratours presents

13.03.21 Göttingen - Exil

22.04.21 Prag - Rock Cafe

23.04.21 Cham - L.A. Eventhalle

24.04.21 Wien - Chelsea

28.04.21 Zürich - Dynamo, Werk 21

29.04.21 Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

30.04.21 München - Backstage

01.05.21 Schweinfurt - Stattbahnhof

05.05.21 Hannover - Musikzentrum

06.05.21 Hamburg - Gruenspan

07.05.21 Essen - Turock

08.05.21 Osnabrück - Bastard Club

14.05.21 Jena - F-Haus

26.05.21 Stuttgart - Universum

27.05.21 Nürnberg - Z-Bau

28.05.21 Berlin - Hole44

29.05.21 Köln - Helios37

Tickets: https://tourlink.to/annisokay



More on ANNISOKAY:

Watch 'Good Stories' here: https://youtu.be/_qABWE9VBnw

Watch 'Nihilist Blues' here: https://youtu.be/VLGRymyT-mM

Watch 'Escalators' here: https://youtu.be/_HjplaOeyKY

Watch 'Sea Of Trees' here: https://youtu.be/e43DQ6SPQhY

Watch 'Coma Blue' here: https://youtu.be/KZ5yRimm13s

Watch 'Unaware' here: https://youtu.be/g2K18JkroFs



ANNISOKAY - the German Rock / Metal band is releasing its fifth studio album »Aurora« in 2020 and is reinventing themselves. Old braids were literally cut off and a new front man brought on board. The musical foundation has remained. Heavy guitar riffs and driving drum rhythms, paired with a mix of melodic goosebumps singing and aggressive shouts. Rudi Schwarzer is now responsible for the latter. The new front man was already able to convince the fans live. ANNISOKAY played the X-Mas Bash Tour together with the EMIL BULLS in winter 2019. In winter 2020 the new album »Aurora« will follow in a completely new guise. As usual, guitarist and singer Christoph Wieczorek is in charge of the production, whose charismatic and melodic voice will continue to provide goosebumps. The quartet is completed by the rhythm group, consisting of drummer Nico Vaeen and bassist Norbert Rose.



ANNISOKAY was founded in 2007 and has since been considered one of the most talented German bands with an international flair. The band has already played successful tours in Europe, Great Britain, Japan and the USA. With several headline shows in Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine, the band gained a loyal and massively growing fan base. The highlights were support shows for PARKWAY DRIVE in sold out halls in Moscow and St.Petersburg. The established independent record label SPV signed the band in 2014 and three studio albums were released, all of which made it into the top 100 of the official German album charts. In 2018, ANNISOKAY switched from SPV to Arising Empire. In the same year, the fourth studio album »Arms« was released, which reached #26, making it the band's highest chart entry to date.



ANNISOKAY are:

Rudi Schwarzer | Vocals

Christoph Wieczorek | Vocals / Guitar

Norbert Kayo | Bass

Nico Vaeen | Drums



More info:

www.annisokay.com

www.facebook.com/annisokay

www.instagram.com/annisokay

www.twitter.com/annisokay

(lifePR) (