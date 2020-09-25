Oeschstr. 40
73072 Donzdorf, de
http://www.arising-empire.com
Annisokay release new single/video 'Bonfire Of The Millennials' taken from the upcoming album »Aurora«
Streaming now: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/bonfireofthemillennials
"You always told me that
That I should think about the future"
ANNISOKAY officially launched the pre-orders for their highly anticipated fifth studio album »Aurora«, which will be available on the 4th of December 2020 via Arising Empire.
»Aurora« comes in a special & limited fan-box, as well as vinyl and CD - get your hands on quickly!
Pre-Order the new album »Aurora« here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/Aurora
ICYM:
'Face The Facts': https://youtu.be/wKmTmn8lnss
Get the song here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/facethefacts
'Like A Parasite': https://youtu.be/ovZDf26TVjQ
Get the song here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/likeaparasite
'STFU': https://youtu.be/ZlZ_f1KIGGE
Get the song here: https://Annisokay.lnk.to/STFU
»Aurora« tracklist:
01. Like A Parasite
02. STFU
03. The Tragedy
04. Face The Facts
05. Overload
06. Bonfire Of The Millennials
07. The Cocaines Got Your Tongue
08. Under Your Tattoo
09. The Blame Game
10. I Saw What You Did
11. Standing Still
12. Friend Or Enemy
13. Terminal Velocity
»ANNISOKAY EU TOUR 2020«
w/ FUTURE PALACE & SET YOUR SAILS
Extratours presents
13.03.21 Göttingen - Exil
22.04.21 Prag - Rock Cafe
23.04.21 Cham - L.A. Eventhalle
24.04.21 Wien - Chelsea
28.04.21 Zürich - Dynamo, Werk 21
29.04.21 Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
30.04.21 München - Backstage
01.05.21 Schweinfurt - Stattbahnhof
05.05.21 Hannover - Musikzentrum
06.05.21 Hamburg - Gruenspan
07.05.21 Essen - Turock
08.05.21 Osnabrück - Bastard Club
14.05.21 Jena - F-Haus
26.05.21 Stuttgart - Universum
27.05.21 Nürnberg - Z-Bau
28.05.21 Berlin - Hole44
29.05.21 Köln - Helios37
Tickets: https://tourlink.to/annisokay
More on ANNISOKAY:
Watch 'Good Stories' here: https://youtu.be/_qABWE9VBnw
Watch 'Nihilist Blues' here: https://youtu.be/VLGRymyT-mM
Watch 'Escalators' here: https://youtu.be/_HjplaOeyKY
Watch 'Sea Of Trees' here: https://youtu.be/e43DQ6SPQhY
Watch 'Coma Blue' here: https://youtu.be/KZ5yRimm13s
Watch 'Unaware' here: https://youtu.be/g2K18JkroFs
ANNISOKAY - the German Rock / Metal band is releasing its fifth studio album »Aurora« in 2020 and is reinventing themselves. Old braids were literally cut off and a new front man brought on board. The musical foundation has remained. Heavy guitar riffs and driving drum rhythms, paired with a mix of melodic goosebumps singing and aggressive shouts. Rudi Schwarzer is now responsible for the latter. The new front man was already able to convince the fans live. ANNISOKAY played the X-Mas Bash Tour together with the EMIL BULLS in winter 2019. In winter 2020 the new album »Aurora« will follow in a completely new guise. As usual, guitarist and singer Christoph Wieczorek is in charge of the production, whose charismatic and melodic voice will continue to provide goosebumps. The quartet is completed by the rhythm group, consisting of drummer Nico Vaeen and bassist Norbert Rose.
ANNISOKAY was founded in 2007 and has since been considered one of the most talented German bands with an international flair. The band has already played successful tours in Europe, Great Britain, Japan and the USA. With several headline shows in Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine, the band gained a loyal and massively growing fan base. The highlights were support shows for PARKWAY DRIVE in sold out halls in Moscow and St.Petersburg. The established independent record label SPV signed the band in 2014 and three studio albums were released, all of which made it into the top 100 of the official German album charts. In 2018, ANNISOKAY switched from SPV to Arising Empire. In the same year, the fourth studio album »Arms« was released, which reached #26, making it the band's highest chart entry to date.
ANNISOKAY are:
Rudi Schwarzer | Vocals
Christoph Wieczorek | Vocals / Guitar
Norbert Kayo | Bass
Nico Vaeen | Drums
More info:
www.annisokay.com
www.facebook.com/annisokay
www.instagram.com/annisokay
www.twitter.com/annisokay
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.