Pirelli continues to supply new-look GT4 European Series exclusively, now including FFSA French GT Championship

Pirelli will return to the FFSA French GT Championship next year, as part of the new-look GT4 European Series, promoted by SRO. The French series is part of an overall structure of regional GT racing throughout Europe, which now forms the GT4 European Series.



The GT4 European Series – which is split into the Northern Cup and Southern Cup, as well as an overall title – is organised and promoted by SRO, which is also behind the headlining Blancpain GT Series, where Pirelli has a long-term tyre supply agreement. Pirelli first supplied the GT4 European Series Northern Cup this year, and is delighted to renew the agreement into the future.



But while the Blancpain GT Series uses GT3 cars from the world’s leading sports car manufacturers, the European GT4 series (and by extension, a number of the cars on the French GT Championship) use slightly less powerful SRO-homologated GT4-specification cars, in order to open up the competition to as many drivers as possible and form a clear ladder of talent.



For GT4, Pirelli uses its renowned P Zero tyres in 18-inch size: DH slick tyres for dry conditions and WH patterned tyres for rain. These are commercially available products that use Pirelli’s state-of-the-art technology in a wide variety of fitments. The versatility of the tyres means that they complement the performance of an ample range of cars, which are suitable for a number of different national championships as well, including French GT.



Pirelli’s circuit activities manager Matteo Braga commented: “All the tyres we provide for GT demonstrate the technology transfer that cascades from Formula 1, to GT racing, to other forms of motorsport and out Ultra High Performance road car tyres. The products we are using have been tested for several years in many different championships, so they complement the philosophy of the GT4 European Series and French GT perfectly. It’s a great pleasure for us to continue our agreement with the GT4 European Series, and return to France, where we have not been seen on the national GT championship since 2009.”



Stephane Ratel (the founder and CEO of SRO Motorsports Group) added: “We are happy to have Pirelli on board for the new-look GT4 European Series. They are of course our loyal and efficient partner in everything GT3, and since Pirelli already provided GT4 teams with their tyres in the current GT4 European Series and British GT championship, they have plenty of experience with the GT4 category as well. The Pirelli tyre is not only very efficient, but also good value for money, so completely in line with the GT4 spirit.”



About SRO Motorsports Group



Since 1995 SRO has specialised in the promotion and organisation of motorsport series. Inextricably linked with GT racing’s revival, SRO predominantly promotes categories that adhere to its successful GT3 and GT4 regulations. Indeed, these rules - a common framework allowing manufacturers, teams and drivers to compete equally with one another - has helped to establish SRO as the global leader in customer GT racing. Today, SRO’s influence and organisation can be seen around the world. SRO's flagship is the European-based Blancpain GT Series, which combines the Sprint and Endurance Cups, of which the iconic Total 24 Hours is the highlight.



The same regulations and Balance of Performance parameters governing the Blancpain GT Series have been adopted in the United States by the Pirelli World Challenge (in which SRO is also a major shareholder), while the inaugural Blancpain GT Series Asia begins in 2017. In addition, the world’s best GT races from all four corners of the globe are brought together under the umbrella of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, and amateur drivers are also fully catered for via the Blancpain GT Sports Club.



Likewise, select European race weekends feature the Blancpain Ultracar Sports Club where the world’s fastest and most technologically advanced limited-production road and track-only cars gather to demonstrate their awesome capabilities.



SRO is also strong domestically. The multi-class British GT Championship, which it has presided over since 2005, pairs GT3 with GT4 machinery, while France’s national series now known as the GT4 European Series Southern Cup - was recently added to its existing Northern Cup counterpart.



SRO also operates the SRO Race Centre by MMC - a high-level technical centre at Paul Ricard Circuit in southern France - and Curbstone Track Events, which provides ultimate track driving opportunities on world-renowned circuits.



SRO Motorsports Group is chaired by company founder and CEO Stephane Ratel and has offices in London, Paris and Liege.













Pirelli has a long and illustrious history in endurance racing, ranging from the Le Mans 24 Hours (which it won in 1954 with Maurice Trintignant, Froilan Gonzalez and Ferrari) to multiple titles in the American-based Grand Am series, as well as more recent agreements to supply the Blancpain GT championships exclusively in both Europe and Asia.



Pirelli has also claimed a huge variety of class wins in GT racing all over the world, as well as supplying exclusive one-make series such as the Ferrari Challenge and Lamborghini Super Trofeo. In total, Pirelli is currently present in more nearly 300 different championships all over the world.



Manufacturers represented within Pirelli's GT portfolio include Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren and Porsche amongst others: all of which use Pirelli P Zero tyres as original equipment on their road cars. The slick tyres used for GT racing are branded P Zero: just like the slicks that have become a central feature of Formula 1.

