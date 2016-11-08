USA in the Focus







Whether it is Josef Albers, Sam Francis, Enrico Castellani, Roy Lichtenstein or Helen Frankenthaler – internationality is a priority at Ketterer Kunst. The focus of the auctions from 8-10 December is, among others, on top-class American art.



With an estimate of € 250,000-350,000, one of the top lots in the section of Post War Art is by Helen Frankenthaler. For over 30 years her piece had been forgotten in a basement in the South of Germany. Now, Frankenthaler’s “Marchioness” will not only get to see the light of day, but also the spotlight of the salesroom. The large size painting is a real rarity on the European auction market.



Sam Francis is even represented with five works from a higher-priced segment, the two gouache and water-color works ”White line“ and ”Over orange“ from the late 1950s are particularly captivating. The two objects in portrait format with their strong and brilliant color contrasts are characterized by the composition's poetry and have been estimated at € 150,000-200,000 each.



In the section of Pop Art the sought-after motif ”Bedroom Collage“ (estimate: € 25,000-35,000) by Tom Wesselmann, which is of a unique character owed to the collage work, as well as Roy Lichtenstein's ”Yellow Vase“ (€ 60,000-80,000), part of the ”Interior series“ from 1990, are especially worthwhile mentioning.



The 1954 oil painting “Female Nude Seated on Chair“ (estimate: € 30,000-40,000) by Allan Kaprow, a contemporary of Jackson Pollock, is accompanied by other exciting works of US art from, among others, Cy Twombly (“Natural History Part I, Mushrooms (portfolio comprising 9 of 10 sheets)“, estimate: € 28,000-34,000), Jim Dine (“Mid Summer Wall Study # 5 (Red bandana)“, estimate: € 24,000-28,000) and Louise Bourgeois (“Cunt I“, estimate: € 20,000-30,000).



The top lot in the section, however, comes from Günther Uecker, a German artist whose oeuvre has become quite popular in the international art scene. The impressive “Spirale III“ from 2002, estimated



at € 400,000-600,000, fascinates the observer with a drawing power characterized by a sensitive and yet very powerful expression.



Two other ZERO protagonists, Heinz Mack and Otto Piene, contribute around a dozen excellent works. While the first one mentioned is represented with an oil painting from 1962 (estimate: € 200,000-300,000), the latter seduces with “Tandem“ (estimate: € 150,000-200,000), a bright oil-, fire- and smoke work from the early 1980s. ZERO surroundings also were home of Enrico Castellani, whose creation “Superficie bianca“ from 1978 (estimate: € 300,000-400,000) comes from his key work group which largely made for his international renown, as well as for ever new record prices on the auction market.



While Willi Baumeister's “Phantom in Rot“ will enter the race with an estimate of € 250,000-350,000, other important works in this section are Josef Albers' “Study for Homage to the Square: Two Yellows with Silvergray” (estimate € 180,000-240,000) and Victor Vasarely's ”Korna“ (estimate: € 100,000-150,000) as well as works by, among others, Afro Basaldella Günther Förg, Rupprecht Geiger, Gotthard Graubner, Asger Jorn, Imi Knoebel, Marino Marini, Henry Moore, Eduardo Paolozzi, Serge Poliakoff, Kazuo Shiraga, Hiroshi Sugimoto and Fritz Winter.



In the section of Contemporary Art it is Keith Tyson's Diptychon “Geno/ Pheno Painting: Two Curves“ (estimate: € 50,000-70,000) from 2004 that is particularly fascinating, as it is about a mathematical formula and the representation of its physical manifestation. Works by the London artist are on display at the MoMA and the Whitney Museum in New York, as well as the LACMA in Los Angeles.



The American David LaChapelle is guaranteed to make for enthusiasm in the section of photography, as his visionary and imaginary oeuvre shows the influence of Surrealism, Pop Art and the much-referenced ”Postmodernism“. An example thereof is ”Interven-tion“ from the six part series ”Jesus is my Homeboy“. The estimate for this work is at € 30,000-40,000.



Next to a “Gum painting“ by Dan Colen (€ 30,000-40,000), other top lots by, among others, Martin Eder, Eberhard Havekost, Nathan Hylden, Roman Kochanski, Joseph Kosuth, Stefan Kürten, Alex Mirutziu, Dasha Shishkin, Alexander Ernst Voigt and Cornelius Völker will be called up.



Previews: * select works ** all works 03-05 November Ketterer Kunst Holstenwall 5 20355 Hamburg*



08/09 November Galerie elten & elten Wilfriedstr. 19 8032 Zurich, CH*



14/15 November Galerie Schwind Fahrgasse 8 60311 Frankfurt*



18 - 21 November Ketterer Kunst Malkastenstr. 11 40211 Dusseldorf*



25 Nov - 02 Dec. Ketterer Kunst Fasanenstr. 70 10719 Berlin*



04 - 09 December Ketterer Kunst Joseph-Wild-Str. 18 81829 Munich**



Auction: Modern Art (see separate press release) / Post War / Contemporary Art from 8 - 10 December

