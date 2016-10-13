Teilen
- Pressemitteilung BoxID 617418
- Newsroom
- Media Monitor
JMS Body Styling and COR.SPEED Alloy Wheels for the BMW 5-series F10/F11
(lifePR) (Walddorfhäslach, ) JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH is expanding its portfolio with a range of aerodynamic styling components for the current BMW 5-series F10/F11 models, both with and without the M Sport package.
The front of all BMW 5-series models with the M Sport package can be upgraded with a JMS spoiler lip (329 euro). At the opposite end, JMS offer a rear underbody diffuser for all vehicles with the M Sport package (299 euro) including Touring models. There is also a version for cars without the M Sport package (299 euro).
The latter can be seen on the 5-series shown directly from the rear, while the M Sport version is shown on the vehicle in the three-quarter rear shot, which also features the rear bootlid spoiler (269 euro), and Racelook side skirts (398 euro). These side skirts can be used on all pre and post facelift 5-series models.
The rear diffusers are delivered without exhaust cut outs, allowing individual adaptation to a wide variety of exhaust systems, such as the Eisenmann sport exhaust system, which provides sharp looks and an appealing soundtrack.
The featured alloy wheels offered for the 5-Series include the stylish COR.SPEED Arrows with Higloss Black Polished Inox Lip finish in 8.5x20-inch (474 euro) and 10.0x20-inch (503 euro) sizes, shod with 245/35ZR20 and 275/30ZR20 tyres respectively. The alternative is the COR.SPEED Deville design available in 9.0x20-inch (449 euro) and 10.5x20-inch (479 euro) in Silver Brushed Surface Finish, fitted with 245/35ZR20 and 275/30ZR20 tyres.
A lower ride height of 50/40 mm is achieved with the aid of the KW V3 adjustable coil-over suspension kit (starting at 1,999 euro).
More information on the entire JMS vehicle parts programme is available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
D-72141 Walddorfhäslach
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.racelook.de
The front of all BMW 5-series models with the M Sport package can be upgraded with a JMS spoiler lip (329 euro). At the opposite end, JMS offer a rear underbody diffuser for all vehicles with the M Sport package (299 euro) including Touring models. There is also a version for cars without the M Sport package (299 euro).
The latter can be seen on the 5-series shown directly from the rear, while the M Sport version is shown on the vehicle in the three-quarter rear shot, which also features the rear bootlid spoiler (269 euro), and Racelook side skirts (398 euro). These side skirts can be used on all pre and post facelift 5-series models.
The rear diffusers are delivered without exhaust cut outs, allowing individual adaptation to a wide variety of exhaust systems, such as the Eisenmann sport exhaust system, which provides sharp looks and an appealing soundtrack.
The featured alloy wheels offered for the 5-Series include the stylish COR.SPEED Arrows with Higloss Black Polished Inox Lip finish in 8.5x20-inch (474 euro) and 10.0x20-inch (503 euro) sizes, shod with 245/35ZR20 and 275/30ZR20 tyres respectively. The alternative is the COR.SPEED Deville design available in 9.0x20-inch (449 euro) and 10.5x20-inch (479 euro) in Silver Brushed Surface Finish, fitted with 245/35ZR20 and 275/30ZR20 tyres.
A lower ride height of 50/40 mm is achieved with the aid of the KW V3 adjustable coil-over suspension kit (starting at 1,999 euro).
More information on the entire JMS vehicle parts programme is available from:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
D-72141 Walddorfhäslach
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84-0
Fax: +49 (0) 71 27 / 960 84-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.racelook.de
Website Promotion
Weitere Pressemitteilungen dieses Herausgebers
- 13.10.2016 - Stylingparts und COR.SPEED-Radsätze für BMW 5er F10/11
- 08.09.2016 - JMS präsentiert Tuning vom Stützpunkt in Paderborn für neuen Focus RS
- 06.09.2016 - Cor.Speed Performance Wheels meets H&R