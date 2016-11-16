Teilen
Audi A4 B9 Design Concept: JMS body styling kit, 20-inch Cor.Speed alloy wheels, KW coil over suspension and Eisenmann sports exhaust
(lifePR) (Walddorfhäslach, ) JMS Fahrzeugteile unveils its forward-looking design study based on the Audi A4 B9
At the front, the bespoke aerodynamic styling kit features a Racelook exclusive line front lip spoiler with subtle air inlets (349 euro) that fits to the bottom of the OE front bumper. The lower section of the rear bumper is replaced by a JMS rear diffuser (329 euro), which is bracketed by the quad 90x70 mm tailpipes of the Eisenmann stainless steel sports exhaust silencer.
These body styling components have been developed for both the saloon and Avant versions of the Audi A4 B9, with and without the S-line option.
Ride height is lowered by 50/40mm (front/rear) by the fully adjustable KW Variant 3 (starting from 1,999 euro) sport suspension, whose dampers feature independently adjustable bounce and rebound control. The Audi A4 B9 design study is topped off with 9.0x20-inch Cor.Speed Deville alloy wheels in brushed silver finish, shod with 245/35ZR20 tyres.
These JMS styling parts will go on sale in February 2017.
In the interim, the JMS team invites you to their stand D110 in Hall 11 at the Essen Motor Show, which runs from 25th November to 4th December 2016.
For more information on the JMS vehicle parts programme, contact:
JMS Fahrzeugteile GmbH
Hauptstr. 26
D-72141 Walddorfhäslach
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 7127 96084-0
Fax: +49 (0) 7127 96084-20
E-Mail: info@jms-fahrzeugteile.de
www.racelook.de
