GELITA AG corporate video wins awards in four categories
Odenwald production cleans up at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2016
(lifePR) (Eberbach/Cannes, ) As one of the leading manufacturers of collagen proteins, GELITA AG, Eberbach is currently enjoying international success not only in economic terms, but also in setting new standards in marketing. The GELITA video "You can see" scooped awards in four categories at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards 2016, one of the world's most important festivals in the corporate film industry. The marketing managers were delighted to receive one gold and three silver dolphin trophies. The feature was produced by VPS Media Film and Fernsehproduktion, based in Höchst im Odenwald, Germany. Each year, the world's best films, online media and TV productions from companies are selected in Cannes.
With its video "You can see" (https://youtu.be/HzEc1QIqx3E), GELITA breaks new ground. The film shuns the convention of presenting the company in the form of facts and figures. Instead, it takes viewers on an exciting journey of discovery, giving them an insight into the multitude of possible applications of gelatin and collagen peptides. The protagonist has his eyes proverbially opened and realizes how the - mostly invisible - products, visibly improve people's quality of life. The diversity and clear presentation of the subject matter makes it possible to experience the innovative power of GELITA.
Creatively and technically excellent
The whole concept impressed the international judges. The video, with its creatively and technically excellent execution, won four of the coveted awards: a gold dolphin in the "Corporate Videos" category and three silver dolphins in the "Marketing films - B2B", "Information films" and "Visitors' films" categories. The film captivates its viewers immediately; it is a great story that arrests attention and is perfectly executed, declared the jury.
"As a B2B company, we deliberately broke new ground with the "You can see" video. So, I'm even more delighted that, in receiving four awards, our feature was one of the most successful films of the festival," says Michael Teppner, Head of Marketing at GELITA AG, who stepped in to accept the award at the official presentation in the film metropolis of Cannes.
The most important festival worldwide
The competition was huge: in this, its seventh year, the international contest reported a record number of 1000 entries from film producers, sponsors, agencies, TV broadcasters and students from around the world. In the run-up to the festival, 177 entrants had been selected as official winners in various categories. In true celebratory style, the jury announced the winners at the Awards Gala Dinner held on 13 October at Palm Beach Cannes, France.
International attention
The GELITA video has already attracted international attention twice this year: the first time was at the "World Media Festival", held in spring, when it won a prestigious gold "Intermedia Globe Award" in the Public Relations/Image category. To watch the film "You can see", visit the GELITA website: www.gelita.com.
