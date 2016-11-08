Teilen
"Racing Faces": New Racy Social Video from Opel
Other animal stars also feel the thrill of speed with hide and hair. A squirrel, for instance, switches into the cockpit of the Opel ADAM R2 racing car with just one film edit and then enjoys the wild ride. And even though they look absolutely real, all animals were animated with state-of-the-art CGI technology. The idea and realization is the work of Opel lead agency Scholz & Friends and the London 3D artists from The Mill+. The video is online from today on the new campaign page “Join the Race!” and on Opel social media channels.
“Opel is a very emotional brand. So we wanted to show the fascination of our small, agile ADAM S and the sporty OPC models in action – that’s how the idea for the film came about,” explains Tobias A. Gubitz, Director Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications Opel/Vauxhall.
Now everyone who applies on the new campaign page “Join the Race!” has a chance to feel the thrill of speed. Simply watch the racy social video and then tell us how many animals enjoyed the windy ride. And then maybe the winner can soon get behind the wheel – the main prize is an Opel OPC Nordschleife training session.
Credits:
Agency: Scholz & Friends
Creative Director: Willy Kaussen
Production: The Mill+, London
Director: Jimmy Kiddell
Executive Producer: Oliver Allgrove
Sound Design: String and Tins, London
Sound Effects: Hastings, Hamburg
Music: Sizzer, Amsterdam
- State-of-the-art animation: Happy animals experience the exhilaration of speed
- New campaign page: Click on “Join the Race!”, experience ADAM S and OPC models
- Raffle: Participate and with a little luck experience the Nürburgring Nordschleife
