"Racing Faces": New Racy Social Video from Opel

State-of-the-art animation: Happy animals experience the exhilaration of speed

New campaign page: Click on “Join the Race!” , experience ADAM S and OPC models

, experience ADAM S and OPC models Raffle: Participate and with a little luck experience the Nürburgring Nordschleife

2

Beastly visitors at Opel’s wind tunnel: an orangutan takes a deep breath and tightly fastens his helmet. Then it all starts, the big turbine goes into motion. The orangutan enjoys the wind whipping at his face. He spreads his arms as if he were flying: in the new Opel film “Racing Faces” animals experience the exhilaration of speed that can only be felt with the sporty Opel ADAM S and the Opel OPC models (ADAM S 1.4 Turbo with 110 kW/150 hp: fuel consumption in l/100 km urban 7.6, extra-urban 4.9, combined 5.9; COemissions combined 139 g/km (according to Regulation (EC) No 715/2007); energy efficiency class D in Germany).Other animal stars also feel the thrill of speed with hide and hair. A squirrel, for instance, switches into the cockpit of the Opel ADAM R2 racing car with just one film edit and then enjoys the wild ride. And even though they look absolutely real, all animals were animated with state-of-the-art CGI technology. The idea and realization is the work of Opel lead agency Scholz & Friends and the London 3D artists from The Mill+. The video is online from today on the new campaign page “Join the Race!” and on Opel social media channels.“Opel is a very emotional brand. So we wanted to show the fascination of our small, agile ADAM S and the sporty OPC models in action – that’s how the idea for the film came about,” explains Tobias A. Gubitz, Director Brand Strategy and Marketing Communications Opel/Vauxhall.Now everyone who applies on the new campaign page “Join the Race!” has a chance to feel the thrill of speed. Simply watch the racy social video and then tell us how many animals enjoyed the windy ride. And then maybe the winner can soon get behind the wheel – the main prize is an Opel OPC Nordschleife training session.Agency: Scholz & FriendsCreative Director: Willy KaussenProduction: The Mill+, LondonDirector: Jimmy KiddellExecutive Producer: Oliver AllgroveSound Design: String and Tins, LondonSound Effects: Hastings, HamburgMusic: Sizzer, Amsterdam