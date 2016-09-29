Teilen
Ampera-e Star of the Opel Show in Paris
During his speech at the Opel press conference Dr.Neumann said: “Here is our all-new Opel Ampera-e! ‘Das Elektroauto!’ The electric vehicle for everyone! The new Ampera-e redefines electric mobility by tackling the biggest hurdle: range. Based on a couple of preliminary NEDC tests, the vehicle is capable of running more than 500 kilometers on one charge. And when customers need to recharge, they can ‘refill’ with almost 150 kilometers of range in just 30 minutes at a public charging station[1]. We will introduce the car in Europe in the first half of next year.”
During the press conference, Dr. Neumann also revealed that, as proof of the range, an Ampera-e drove the distance from London to Paris – 417 kilometers on the road – on a single battery-charge last weekend. And the batteries were still not empty when it arrived at the venue of the “Mondial de l’Automobile“. The on-board computer showed a remaining range of 80 kilometers thus demonstrating that the Ampera-e can achieve a range of around 500 kilometers under everyday traffic conditions.
To complete its collection of range measurements and in addition to this real world London to Paris drive and the NEDC tests, Opel also tested the Ampera-e approximated to the speed profile defined in the stringent WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure) driving cycle (shortened test procedure). And the vehicle also delivers here: Based on this development test, the engineers estimate the combined WLTP range to be more than 380 kilometers. Naturally, the range in everyday use will vary and depends on personal driving behavior and on external factors.
In addition to its superior propulsion system, the Ampera-e also features a clever total concept: The efficient packaging of the battery under the vehicle floor enables a roomy interior providing comfortable seating for five passengers and trunk space comparable with that of a five-door car in the compact class.
Executive Chief Engineer, Pamela Fletcher explained in Paris: “Not only does the battery design and placement help deliver this impressive space, it is also an integral piece of the structure of the vehicle, contributing to torsional stiffness, a low center of gravity, crash protection and weight reduction.”
The additional stars from Rüsselsheim at this year’s Paris Motor Show are the new Opel Zafira, Opel MOKKA X and Opel KARL ROCKS.
Lounge on wheels with top connectivity: Opel Zafira in new look
The lounge on wheels doesn’t only count on the tried and true qualities of its predecessor such as the Flex7® seating system, the AGR-certified ergonomic front seats (Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. – Campaign for Healthier Backs), the FlexFix® bicycle carrier and the adaptive FlexRide chassis. The new Zafira also features a new, bold exterior design and a re-designed interior with an especially spacious ambience and superb connectivity. For the first time in this vehicle class, Opel offers the latest-generation Adaptive Forward Lighting AFL with LED technology as an option.
A real adventure with X Factor: The Opel MOKKA X
The compact SUV is wider and has a more solid and masculine stance than its successful predecessor – it has everything it takes to become an absolute customer favorite. The sporty, robust SUV turns heads with its newly designed front while its interior impresses with its functional and neatly arranged instrument panel. It looks both simpler and purer, as well as sharper and more precise in its execution. MOKKA X drivers can choose between various state-of-the-art versions of the new generation of the IntelliLink infotainment system; in addition there is top connectivity with Opel OnStar (standard from Edition). Another one of the MOKKA X’s highlights is its superb optional adaptive 4x4 drive system with electronic, multi-disk clutch.
Ready for the urban jungle: The Opel KARL ROCKS
Opel’s new wild child features many characteristics of a true SUV and shares many virtues connected with this vehicle class such as an elevated seating position that enables better visibility, easier access to the cabin and an outstanding connectivity offer. Its rugged exterior features silver roof rails, robust front and rear bumpers with integrated skid plates, black front and rear wheelhouse moldings and unique 15-inch bi-color look alloy wheels.
[1] Data in accordance with NEDC at a 50 kWh DC fast-charging station
