Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 905830

Wirtschafts- und Handelsbüro Hongkong Jägerstrasse 33 10117 Berlin, Deutschland http://www.hketoberlin.gov.hk
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Stephanie Pall +49 30 226677231
Logo der Firma Wirtschafts- und Handelsbüro Hongkong

Dragon boat races in Eglisau - A highlight for Hong Kong's 25th Anniversary

(lifePR) (Berlin, )
As part of a series of activities in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin), supported the 30th edition of the Drachenbootrennen Eglisau, the largest dragon boat competition held annually in Switzerland.

The races were held from 24 to 26 June on the Rhine River in the city centre, with about 80 teams and 1 600 athletes participating in one of the oldest annual races in Europe. At the award ceremony on 26 June, the Deputy Director of HKETO Berlin, Ms Bonnie Ka, congratulated the athletes for their outstanding performance and presented trophies to the winning teams. HKETO Berlin also hosted a booth to promote Hong Kong to visitors and athletes. “It is a pleasure to see how much sports fans and families enjoyed the thrilling competitions on the water, as well as culinary and musical highlights of the event,” Ms Ka said.

Dragon boat races have a long tradition in Hong Kong. With its ancient Chinese origins dating back over 2 000 years ago, dragon boat racing has become a popular event during the three-day Züri Fäscht.

The dragon boat race in Eglisau is the oldest annual dragon boat race in Europe. It is organised by dragonboatevents.ch GmbH in collaboration with the Drachenboot Club Eglisau. Apart from the race, this unique event featured a colourful bouquet of cultural and culinary entertainment, welcoming some 5 000 visitors.

HKETO Berlin is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR by hosting and participating in a series of events ranging from gala dinners, receptions, exhibition, dragon boat races, street food festival to film festivals across Central and Eastern Europe.

For details on the celebration events of HKETO Berlin, please visit https://www.hketoberlin.gov.hk/en/events_25th.htm.

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

Wirtschafts- und Handelsbüro Hongkong

HKETO Berlin is the official representative of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in commercial relations and other economic and trade matters in Switzerland as well as Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.