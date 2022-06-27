Dragon boat races in Eglisau - A highlight for Hong Kong's 25th Anniversary

Dragon boat races in Eglisau - A highlight for Hong Kong's 25th AnniversaryBerlin, )
The races were held from 24 to 26 June on the Rhine River in the city centre, with about 80 teams and 1 600 athletes participating in one of the oldest annual races in Europe. At the award ceremony on 26 June, the Deputy Director of HKETO Berlin, Ms Bonnie Ka, congratulated the athletes for their outstanding performance and presented trophies to the winning teams. HKETO Berlin also hosted a booth to promote Hong Kong to visitors and athletes. “It is a pleasure to see how much sports fans and families enjoyed the thrilling competitions on the water, as well as culinary and musical highlights of the event,” Ms Ka said.
Dragon boat races have a long tradition in Hong Kong. With its ancient Chinese origins dating back over 2 000 years ago, dragon boat racing has become a popular event during the three-day Züri Fäscht.
The dragon boat race in Eglisau is the oldest annual dragon boat race in Europe. It is organised by dragonboatevents.ch GmbH in collaboration with the Drachenboot Club Eglisau. Apart from the race, this unique event featured a colourful bouquet of cultural and culinary entertainment, welcoming some 5 000 visitors.
HKETO Berlin is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR by hosting and participating in a series of events ranging from gala dinners, receptions, exhibition, dragon boat races, street food festival to film festivals across Central and Eastern Europe.
For details on the celebration events of HKETO Berlin, please visit https://www.hketoberlin.gov.hk/en/events_25th.htm.