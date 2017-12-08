The second edition of PAR® Wine Award International ran a tasting of 109 wines from 12 countries covering wine-growing regions stretching from Poland to Israel and from Armenia to Greece







Traditional wines, modern products and some Oranges, Qvevris and stylistic blends provided a challenge for the experienced judging panel under the conduction of Martin Darting. The wide range of styles and grape varieties broadly exposed the underlying currents that were key to the twelve participating wine countries spreading from Armenia to Hungary. Traditional winemaking with its sometimes very complex aromas and typical development process and modern technically refined methods based on stability, fruitiness and recognition factor, gaining more popularity in the German-speaking area, were the apparent trends. Both style directions achieved a high rating. 9 TopGold, 41 Gold and 32 Silver were awarded at the end of dègustation which took place on the 16th and 17th of November 2017. First-class awards went to Georgia, Poland and Lebanon.



In total, the 109 wines submitted to the PAR Wine Award International 2017 came from Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Armenia, Lebanon and Israel.



The premier league of 2017 tasting in the category of traditionally made wines was represented by products like, for instance, the red Qvevri-wine Vinoterra Saperavi Selection 2009 from wine-growing estate Schuchmann and the white 2015er Qvevri-wine Mtsvane Kakhuri from vineyard Satsnakheli, both Georgians achieved 96 PAR-points. The 2016 Primario made from the autochthonous Rebula coming from the Slovenian Atelier Kramar followed with 95 PAR-points as well as the 2015 Sibon produced at Croatian Sibon Sparkling Wines – a traditional sparkling wine made from the indigenous white wine variety Furmint and decorated with 90 PAR-points. In the category of the modern stylistics with an international focus, the vineyard Winnica Turnau came out on top. The 2016 Hibernal and the 2016 Johanniter Eiswein, both of them matured in the steel tank, received 96 PAR-points. Likewise, the 2010 „Red“, a blend of Merlot and Syrah matured in the barrique at the Lebanese Chateau Qanafar, achieved 96 Par-points.



The choice of participating countries consciously remains focused on the Eastern Europe and Eastern Mediterranean areas, as well as the Black Sea region. The general theme of the contest is to learn more about the diversity of its products, in particular, its distinctive qualities. Each wine obtains its quality evaluation on the basis of nuanced PAR assessment method that covers the origin and the style of the product. The limitation of the number of countries involved warrants the high detail precision, and at the same time, the repeatability of the PAR method ensures the possibility of the international comparison of the products.



Head of tasting Martin Darting concluded: „This stylistic goings-on in the participating winegrowing regions is incredibly thrilling. On the one hand, we observe the influence of the international cellar technologies and modern, very careful, winemaking that deliver impeccable quality with a certain tendency to the uniformity, on the other one, there is still a big number of winemakers who work with indigenous grape varieties in a very traditional way. This contest has, once again, proved that lower yields, like, for instance, harvesting of very ancient vines, painstaking handwork and cognisant guidance through the natural processes might create interesting wines of a high complexity with exciting liveliness.“ In order to attach value to the emotional response shown by the experienced jury members during the PAR tasting according to the analytical and objective method, WINE System AG has launched an „Intuitive Excitement Index“ during the international organic wine award 2017, however without any influence on the assessment ranking. This index documents the spontaneous emotional impact of the wine that is casually used for some additional evaluations of content and sensory studies.



During the PAR® Wine Award International 2017, the „Intuitive Excitement Index“ showed an apparent tendency towards the traditionally made wines. This trend might be explained by factors of terroir and individuality, as well as a specific moment of surprise, which are often associated with these products.



Learn more about the full ranking list, PAR analysis and details about wines and winemakers under



Attention – new dates for the 2018 competition: After the recent presentation of the 2017 results, WINE System AG gives notice of the date for the PAR Wine Award International 2018. In response to many requests, the appointment for the sequel has been changed from November to February. The reason for this adjustment is that many producers would have undoubtedly liked to participate in the 2017 event with their 2016 vintages, but they failed to submit their produce due to the late bottling time.



The registration for the PAR Wine Award International 2018 has officially started. The registration deadline is the 12th of February. Those who are smart to hurry up with the application will take benefit from the 30% Early-Bird-Discount that is valid until the 22nd of January 2018. The tasting will take place under the guidance of Martin Darting on the 23rd and 24th of February 2018. The awarding ceremony followed by conducted degustation of a selection of the medallists will take place at ProWein 2018.



PAR® Wine Award International 2018 welcomes Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Lebanon and Israel to its third edition.



PAR® tasting method: Thanks to the analytical and documentary approach of the sensory audit system, the dégustation team could satisfy the requirements of the diversity of such competition complexly and objectively. Each submitted wine received a replicable and objective documentation of its sensory and oenological characteristics respectively its origin, climate and style. The PAR training enables the qualified jury consisting of oenologists, sommeliers and wine experts (certified by the German IHK) to assess each wine neutrally, excluding personal preferences or preconceived opinions regarding “good taste.” In the context of contemporary oenology, new international styles, likewise the traditionally made wines, experienced appreciation and acceptance in



