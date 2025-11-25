Transforming Data Centers: How 800 VDC and Superconductors Revolutionize Power Delivery for High-Density AI Infrastructure

Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbH

Vision Electric Super Conductors GmbH (VESC), Kaiserslautern, Germany, founded in 2013, develops superconducting busbar systems for trasmisson of electricity at high power and low voltage levels.



Our vision is to use superconducting power transport systems to accelerate the electrification of the world to a higher and more efficient level. Superconductors contribute to a sustainable environment for us and future generations.



Our solutions complement conventional high-current busbar technology. VESC focuses on application projects with special requirements on busbar systems and cables, in terms of energy efficiency , construction effort and personal protection. The company's founder, Dr. Wolfgang Reiser, is one of the recognized experts in high-current supply systems with global project experience and was founder and co-owner of of the technology companies for high-current applications, Vision Electric GmbH and EMS Elektro Metall Schwanenmühle GmbH.

