The TÜV SÜD Machinery Roadshow 2026 shows the way to the safe machine of the future

How is artificial intelligence changing manufacturers’ responsibilities?

What impact do cybersecurity requirements have on machinery and industrial plants?

How can functional safety and cybersecurity be considered together?

What role do digital twins play in development, simulation and conformity assessment?

How can companies integrate regulatory requirements into their development processes at an early stage to shorten time-to-market?

Today, machinery is evolving today from purely mechanical products into intelligent, connected systems. Software is increasingly taking on safety-critical functions, artificial intelligence is making real-time decisions, and digital twins are accelerating development and validation. At the same time, manufacturers are becoming increasingly responsible for integrating safety, cybersecurity and regulatory requirements holistically into their development processes right from the outset.The EU Machinery Regulation (EU) 2023/1230 comes into force in January 2027, marking the beginning of a new era will begin for the European machinery industry. For the first time, the regulation will take into account digital technologies such as AI, autonomous functions and software-based safety solutions. Other European legislative acts such as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and, depending on the specific application, the AI Act, are also becoming increasingly intertwined. Consequently, companies must therefore further develop their products technologically and adapt their development, risk assessment and conformity assessment processes to the new requirements. This is precisely where the Machinery Roadshow comes in. It provides guidance, creates transparency and uses concrete practical examples to show how regulatory requirements can be efficiently translated into marketable innovations.“The future of mechanical engineering will be shaped at the intersection of innovation driven by digitalisation and AI, and effective value creation through greater flexibility and a faster time-to-market. This also involves the reliability of new technologies such as AI and digital twins. Requirements relating to safety, cyber security, quality and transparency must be met. As an independent companion, we aim to support companies in successfully shaping this transformation. The Machinery Roadshow brings together the relevant stakeholders, promotes the open exchange of knowledge and highlights concrete ways in which innovation, safety and reliability can be considered together. With the Machinery Roadshow, we are establishing an international forum for discussion on safe, effective and future-proof machinery – initially in Europe, and subsequently also in the USA and Asia,” says Patrick Vollmer, CEO of TÜV SÜD.Under the motto “Engineering the Future”, the Machinery Roadshow brings together leading experts from industry, academia, regulatory bodies and testing organisations. It combines regulatory context, technical solutions and specific industrial applications to create a comprehensive platform for discussion. The event in Munich marks the start of the series. As early as 2027, TÜV SÜD will roll out the concept internationally, organising the Machinery Roadshow in the USA and Asia. This will create a global platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience on the key future topics in mechanical and plant engineering.The programme will focus on several of these topics, including the new EU Machinery Regulation, cybersecurity and the Cyber Resilience Act, artificial intelligence and functional safety, digital twins and simulation, risk assessment and conformity assessment, and humanoid robotics. The programme will be complemented by customer case studies, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions on cybersecurity, as well as AI, and digital twins.Speakers will include, amongst others, Prof. Dr. Thomas Klindt (Noerr), Patrick Vollmer (TÜV SÜD) and specialists from Microsoft, Intel, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Quantum Systems, Twinzo, Embotech, QuantPi and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), as well as numerous other TÜV SÜD experts.A particular added value of the event lies in its consistent focus on practical application. Renowned companies and TÜV SÜD experts will use specific projects to demonstrate how regulatory requirements can be implemented cost-effectively while unlocking innovation potential.The following questions, amongst others, will be discussed:The combination of regulatory know-how, technical expertise and concrete industrial experience makes the Machinery Roadshow a new knowledge platform for the European mechanical engineering sector.With the Machinery Roadshow, TÜV SÜD emphasises its role as an independent partner for safe, innovative and internationally competitive machinery. As the world’s first notified body for the new EU Machinery Regulation, TÜV SÜD has comprehensive expertise in testing, certification and conformity assessment for modern machinery and industrial plants. This portfolio is complemented by services in the areas of functional safety, cybersecurity, industrial AI and digitalisation. In this way, TÜV SÜD supports companies throughout the entire product life cycle – from development to global market access. In an era of growing convergence between safety, security and artificial intelligence, this comprehensive approach is becoming a vital factor in manufacturers’ success.The Machinery Roadshow will take place on 23 November 2026 at TÜV SÜD’s Haus Algorithmus in Munich and will be conducted entirely in English. The target audience comprises machinery manufacturers, developers, operators, OEMs, technology companies, investors, public authorities and trade associations. Alongside the technical programme, the event provides ample opportunity for networking and direct interaction with leading experts from industry and regulatory bodies.