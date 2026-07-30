TÜV SÜD supported OCT in obtaining the world´s first IMDG approval for a carbon fibre-reinforced Portable Tank

Omni Composite Tank (OCT) has obtained the world’s first approval for a carbon fibre-reinforced Portable Tank for international maritime transport. The tests required for approval under the IMDG Code were coordinated and conducted by TÜV SÜD. In June 2026, TÜV SÜD, acting as an Inspection Body, had already supported the approval of the tank design by the German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM).



OCT’s Omni ISO tank combines a special thermoplastic lining with a carbon fibre composite structure. According to OCT, the advantages of this design include high resistance to corrosive chemicals, long-term durability without the need for maintenance, and significant weight savings compared to conventional steel tanks. The tank is suitable for a wide range of corrosive, toxic, oxidising, high-purity, pharmaceutical, and food-grade liquids. Its reduced weight allows for higher payloads in road, rail, and maritime transport. OCT is a Hong Kong-based joint venture between Omni Tanker and McConaghy Boats. The company combines Omni Tanker’s proprietary composite tank technology with McConaghy’s advanced composite manufacturing expertise to produce next-generation composite ISO tanks for global transport.



Development of the innovative Omni fibre-reinforced tanks in accordance with ADR/RID began in 2014. TÜV SÜD was involved in the inspection process from the very beginning and supported the certification of the tanks for road and rail transport and, more recently, for maritime transport, forming the basis for approval by the German Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM). TÜV SÜD has already supported OCT in various projects, contributing its long-standing expertise in the assessment and certification of transportable pressure equipment and dangerous goods containments. Furthermore, TÜV SÜD contributed to the development of the new testing requirements and regulatory provisions for fibre-reinforced portable tanks within the United Nations framework, including ADR/RID 6.9 and IMDG Code 6.10, as part of the German delegation of national representatives. These provisions are a key regulatory basis for certification by the competent authority.



The current approval of OCT´s Omni ISO tank under the IMDG Code for International Maritime Dangerous Goods marks an important milestone for the use of carbon fibre-reinforced composite portable tanks in the global transport of dangerous goods. “I am very pleased that we have been able to support this challenging project over such a long period of time,” said Michael Krämer, Head of the Notified Body/Inspection Body for Transportable Pressure Equipment/Dangerous Goods Containments at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. “Assessment by independent and experienced experts based on the relevant legal frameworks ensures that innovative solutions such as OCT’s Omni ISO tank are safe and brought to market in compliance with all applicable regulations.”



Regulatory requirements for transportable pressure equipment



The placing on the market of transportable pressure equipment for Class 2 gases in Europe is subject to the provisions of European Directive 2010/35/EU (Transportable Pressure Equipment Directive – TPED). For Classes 3 to 9, transportable tanks are regulated under national rules in conjunction with ADR/RID and the IMDG Code. The conformity assessment procedures are specified in ADR/RID 6.2, 6.7 and 6.8, and for fibre-reinforced tanks (portable tanks) in ADR/RID 6.9 and IMDG Code 6.10. TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH is a recognised inspection body (Xa) under ISO/IEC 17020 and a Notified Body under Directive 2010/35/EU. It is also recognised by BAM for the testing of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) and transportable tanks in accordance with the IMDG Code.









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