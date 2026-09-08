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TÜV SÜD Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Emma Ethell +49 89 57911653
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TÜV SÜD is founding partner of the 1st Munich Climate Week

A space for dialogue, collaboration and innovation

(lifePR) (Munich, Germany, )
TÜV SÜD is founding partner of the first Munich Climate Week and is playing an active role in shaping the new event format with its own expert forum on carbon dioxide removal (CDR) as well as various engagement formats. With more than 25 years’ experience in the development, verification and certification of climate protection projects, TÜV SÜD is one of the world’s leading independent partners for climate integrity, CO₂ standards and the verification of transparent and innovative climate protection measures.

From 19 to 25 October 2026, the Munich Climate Week will provide a platform for dialogue between business, academia, politics and society. TÜV SÜD aims to play an active role in shaping this dialogue and to contribute its experience from international climate protection and sustainability projects. The week-long event is intended as an open forum for networking, knowledge transfer and concrete solutions for the sustainable transformation of the economy and society.

Dr Céline Bilolo, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of the Sustainability Business Unit at TÜV SÜD, explains: “The Munich Climate Week comes at the right time and in the right place. For us, Munich is far more than just our headquarters. It is where cutting-edge research, entrepreneurial dynamism, industrial strength and a growing climate-tech scene converge. This unique ecosystem offers ideal conditions for driving forward innovative and scalable climate protection solutions. TÜV SÜD has been based in Munich for more than 150 years. We are therefore all the more delighted to be helping to shape the first Munich Climate Week as a founding partner. Together with our partners, we have put together a diverse programme – ranging from a recycling workshop and a joint environmental campaign in Munich’s Westend district to a high-profile expert forum on the future of carbon dioxide removal and carbon markets.”

Expert forum on the future of carbon markets

As part of Munich Climate Week, TÜV SÜD is organising an interdisciplinary expert forum on 19 October 2026. Leading scientists, policy-makers, market participants, standardisation experts, established industry representatives and climate-tech start-ups will come together to discuss the future of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies and the further development of trustworthy, high-quality carbon markets. The focus will be on the role of technical and nature-based CO₂ removal solutions, the requirements for credibility and transparency, and the conditions needed to scale up effective climate protection measures. The aim of the forum is to bring together perspectives from science, regulation and business, and to generate ideas for the further development of trustworthy, scalable and marketable CDR solutions.

Employees actively supporting climate action

In addition to professional exchange, TÜV SÜD also aims to promote its employees’ commitment to climate action. The company is taking part in Munich Climate Week with various hands-on activities. Plans include a workshop on plastics recycling and a ‘Rama-Dama’ clean-up campaign in Munich’s Westend district, where participants will work together to contribute to a clean and liveable environment.

These and other events will be announced on the website munichclimateweek.com

Further information:

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TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 30,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.