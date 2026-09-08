TÜV SÜD is founding partner of the 1st Munich Climate Week
A space for dialogue, collaboration and innovation
From 19 to 25 October 2026, the Munich Climate Week will provide a platform for dialogue between business, academia, politics and society. TÜV SÜD aims to play an active role in shaping this dialogue and to contribute its experience from international climate protection and sustainability projects. The week-long event is intended as an open forum for networking, knowledge transfer and concrete solutions for the sustainable transformation of the economy and society.
Dr Céline Bilolo, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of the Sustainability Business Unit at TÜV SÜD, explains: “The Munich Climate Week comes at the right time and in the right place. For us, Munich is far more than just our headquarters. It is where cutting-edge research, entrepreneurial dynamism, industrial strength and a growing climate-tech scene converge. This unique ecosystem offers ideal conditions for driving forward innovative and scalable climate protection solutions. TÜV SÜD has been based in Munich for more than 150 years. We are therefore all the more delighted to be helping to shape the first Munich Climate Week as a founding partner. Together with our partners, we have put together a diverse programme – ranging from a recycling workshop and a joint environmental campaign in Munich’s Westend district to a high-profile expert forum on the future of carbon dioxide removal and carbon markets.”
Expert forum on the future of carbon markets
As part of Munich Climate Week, TÜV SÜD is organising an interdisciplinary expert forum on 19 October 2026. Leading scientists, policy-makers, market participants, standardisation experts, established industry representatives and climate-tech start-ups will come together to discuss the future of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies and the further development of trustworthy, high-quality carbon markets. The focus will be on the role of technical and nature-based CO₂ removal solutions, the requirements for credibility and transparency, and the conditions needed to scale up effective climate protection measures. The aim of the forum is to bring together perspectives from science, regulation and business, and to generate ideas for the further development of trustworthy, scalable and marketable CDR solutions.
Employees actively supporting climate action
In addition to professional exchange, TÜV SÜD also aims to promote its employees’ commitment to climate action. The company is taking part in Munich Climate Week with various hands-on activities. Plans include a workshop on plastics recycling and a ‘Rama-Dama’ clean-up campaign in Munich’s Westend district, where participants will work together to contribute to a clean and liveable environment.
These and other events will be announced on the website munichclimateweek.com
Further information: