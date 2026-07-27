TÜV SÜD has acquired SustainCERT

Faster and more predictable verification processes thanks to digital data flows and reduced lead times

Greater transparency and traceability throughout the entire project lifecycle thanks to integrated dMRV systems

Greater assurance of data quality and reduced risks through standardised, auditable verification processes

“Carbon markets are evolving into a globally regulated system with increasing demand for high-quality, verified emission reductions,” says Dr. Céline Bilolo, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of the Sustainability Business Unit at TÜV SÜD. “With more than two decades of experience in emissions verification across both regulated and voluntary markets, TÜV SÜD brings deep assurance expertise. SustainCERT complements this with a unique combination of accredited verification capabilities and advanced digital MRV technology. Together, we are expanding our ability to deliver trusted, scalable verification services for customers worldwide.””Digital leadership combined with global scale is essential to unlock the next chapter of climate verification,” says Marion Verles, CEO at SustainCERT. “Over the past decade, we have built the industry's first comprehensive digital verification platform and helped shape the future of digital monitoring, reporting and verification. By joining forces with TÜV SÜD, we now have the reach, expertise and resources to bring this vision to customers around the world.”SustainCERT has demonstrated its technological leadership in the field of digital verification as an accredited validation and verification body: Verra, one of the leading standard-setting bodies in the field of climate protection and sustainability, has, for the first time as part of a digital MRV pilot programme, approved the first CO2 certificates that allow for high-frequency issuance (e.g. monthly, bi-monthly). SustainCERT, acting as the validation and verification body (VVB), carried out the fully digital audit. The digital MRV platform utilises extensive data and artificial intelligence (AI) to enable faster, more accurate and scalable verification.SustainCERT developed some of the first verification rules and requirements for value chain interventions, together with the industry's first Carbon Management Platform, enabling companies to verify, manage, allocate and report emissions reductions across complex Scope 3 value chains. The company also founded the Value Change Initiative, a collaborative forum bringing together more than 120 companies, NGOs and standard setters to develop practical guidance for credible Scope 3 accounting, reporting and value chain decarbonization.Carbon markets are expanding rapidly as governments and businesses seek to meet decarbonisation targets through regulated and voluntary mechanisms. Simultaneously, concerns over transparency and the credibility of carbon credits have increased, driving demand for robust and independent verification. dMRV is emerging as a key technology for improving the speed and transparency of carbon markets.In this changing environment, TÜV SÜD is strengthening its position: the company is combining its global expertise in assurance and certification with SustainCERT’s accredited verification capabilities and digital infrastructure within its newly established Sustainability Business Unit, which brings together the company’s environmental and climate protection expertise across the entire value chain.The acquisition offers customers three benefits:Learn more about TÜV SÜD’s services in Carbon Management here: tuvsud.com/carbon management and about SustainCERT here: sustain-cert.com.Founded in 2018, SustainCERT is an independent Validation and Verification Body (VVB) delivering digitally enabled assurance for carbon markets and corporate climate action. By combining deep climate expertise with advanced digital solutions, SustainCERT drives greater transparency, accountability, and trust across environmental markets, empowering organizations and project developers to scale their climate impact while meeting the highest standards of integrity. sustain-cert.com/