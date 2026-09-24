TÜV SÜD expands OTA expertise for IoT devices

Following the successful completion of the CTIA audit of its PTCRB/IoT Network Certified Laboratory, TÜV SÜD has expanded its global service offering for manufacturers of connected devices. Recognised Over-The-Air (OTA) certification enables seamless, internationally oriented testing and certification, covering everything from radio performance and conformity to market approval.



Comprehensive OTA testing in accordance with current industry standards

As part of the CTIA1 certification process, TÜV SÜD's wireless laboratory in Fareham underwent an audit based on the latest “Wireless Device Over-the-Air Performance Test Plan Version 8.0.X”. This confirms that the OTA test environment conforms to the latest industrial requirements for the radio performance, reception sensitivity and interference behaviour of networked devices.



“Our wireless teams have successfully completed a demanding audit in a short period of time. This result underscores their technical expertise, deep understanding of standards and focus on quality and compliance. With CTIA certification, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering reliable wireless solutions worldwide,” says Clive Bax, Global Director – Wireless at TÜV SÜD.



The audit is part of the Wireless Device Certification Test Service Plan and strengthens TÜV SÜD's one-stop service model for IoT manufacturers seeking international approvals. This includes testing for PTCRB2, programmes related to IoT network certifications, and certifications from the Global Certification Forum (GCF).



Technical test modules for global market access

As part of the PTCRB- and GCF-relevant test programmes, TÜV SÜD carries out the following test series, among others:



• OTA measurements (TRP3/TIS4): Evaluation of radiated RF power and reception sensitivity to ensure stable connectivity in real-world usage scenarios.

• RSE5 tests: Verification that interference emissions comply with permissible limits and do not cause interference with other radio services.

• SIM electrical tests: Validation of the correct electrical function of the SIM interface in the device.



The tests also cover the requirements of international standardisation organisations such as ETSI6 and the specifications of 3GPP7. Accreditation within the scope of the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) facilitates the recognition of results in global certification processes and enables manufacturers to access to multiple target markets simultaneously.



Accelerated certification – less complexity for manufacturers

By bundling radio, safety, and regulatory testing services into a coordinated programme, TÜV SÜD can accelerate the certification of connected products. Manufacturers receive all relevant services from a single source, from radio performance evaluation and conformity testing to market-specific approvals. This reduces interfaces, simplifies project workflows, and shortens time-to-market, all while maintaining high quality and reliability standards.



Global market access as an integrated service

The expanded OTA expertise complements TÜV SÜD's international portfolio for global market access. Manufacturers benefit from coordinated testing and certification processes for different regions – including regulatory requirements, technical compliance and documented evidence for network operators and approval bodies. TÜV SÜD thus supports companies throughout the entire product life cycle of connected devices – from development and validation to global market launch.



1CTIA – CTIA – The Wireless Association

2PTCRB – PCS Type Certification Review Board

3TRP – Total Radiated Power

4TIS – Total Isotropic Sensitivity

5RSE – Radiated Spurious Emissions

6ETSI – European Telecommunications Standards Institute

73GPP – 3rd Generation Partnership Project





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