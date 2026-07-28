TÜV SÜD appoints Timothée Baret as Head of Global Business Unit Energy Solutions & Projects

TÜV SÜD has appointed Timothée Baret as Head of the global Business Unit Energy Solutions & Projects (ESP) of its Industry & Infrastructure Division. Based in Singapore, Baret will lead the international business in this area and further strengthen TÜV SÜD’s position as a trusted partner for energy, infrastructure and industrial investment projects worldwide.



Timothée Baret brings more than 15 years of international leadership experience gained in global leading corporations in the chemical industry. During his career, he has held senior business management positions where he successfully led multinational and multifunctional teams in complex international environments. His experience spans several industries, including oil and gas, fast-moving consumer goods, technologies, and transportation. He holds a BSc in Applied Physics from the University of Saint-Étienne, a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines, and an MBA in International Business Development & Strategy from EM Lyon Business School.



“Developing a secure and sustainable energy supply is one of the key challenges of our time, especially in the current fast-moving environment,” says Timothée Baret. “I am looking forward to actively driving the global development of this strategic business at one of the leading providers of Testing, Inspection and Certification services and within our global network of highly qualified and very experienced experts.”



The appointment of Timothée Baret supports TÜV SÜD’s continued expansion of services for the energy and industrial project sectors. Under the new organizational structure of the Industry & Infrastructure Division, the Business Unit Energy Solutions & Projects comprises four global Business Lines, bringing together specialized expertise for conventional and renewable energy projects, nuclear power, transportation and large-scale industrial investments.



- The BL Conventional Energy & Investment Project Services focuses on delivering technical services for conventional energy facilities and industrial investment projects, including manufacturing plants and data centers. Services cover the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction to commissioning and operations.

- The BL Renewables & Energy Transformation supports companies in the transition towards sustainable energy systems by providing technical expertise and assurance services for renewable energy and energy transformation projects.

- The BL Nuclear Power & Decommissioning provides expertise and services for the nuclear sector, supporting customers throughout the lifecycle of nuclear facilities, including decommissioning activities.

- The BL Amusement Rides & Transportation focuses on testing, inspection, certification and technical advisory services for amusement rides, leisure parks and specialized transportation systems.



Find more information about TÜV SÜD´s services at tuvsud.com.

(lifePR) (