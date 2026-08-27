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TÜV SÜD Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dr. Thomas Oberst +49 89 57912372
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TÜV SÜD appoints Gábor Honvári as Head of global Business Unit Lifts, Cranes and Conveyors (LCC)

Focusing on Safety and Availability

(lifePR) (Munich / Szentendre, Hungary, )
TÜV SÜD has appointed Gábor Honvári as Head of the global Business Unit Lifts, Cranes and Conveyors of its Industry & Infrastructure Division. Based in Hungary, Honvári will lead the international business in this area and further strengthen TÜV SÜD’s position as a trusted partner worldwide.

Gábor Honvári brings more than 20 years in various management positions at a leading manufacturer in the LCC industry, amongst others as Regional Technical Director and Business Manager in Central-East Europe and Quality Manager of the European escalator division. He joined TÜV SÜD in 2020 as LCC Hub Manager Central-East Europe and has recently been appointed to Business Line Manager LCC Consulting. Honvári succeeds Caroline von Streit, who will take over the newly formed Business Unit Industry Inspection & Manufacturer Services (IMS) of TÜV SÜD´s Industry & Infrastructure Division.

“TÜV SÜD provides comprehensive technical and commercial support to ensure the safety and availability of all types of lifts, cranes and conveyors”, says Gábor Honvári. The range of services extends from Conformity Assessment Certifications to Safety Inspections and Vertical Transportation Consulting, as well as Smart Lift & Digital Services. “I am looking forward to actively driving the global development of this growing business at one of the leading providers of Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services and identifying new market opportunities for our global network of highly qualified and experienced experts.”

Gábor Honvári is based in Szentendre close to the Hungarian capital Budapest. He will report directly to Stephan Jacoby, Chief Operation Officer (COO) of TÜV SÜD´s Industry & Infrastructure Division.

Find more information about TÜV SÜD´s services in this area at Lifts, Crane and Conveyors.

TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 30,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.