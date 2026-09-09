TÜV SÜD – It´s all about Safety and Accessibility

TÜV SÜD’s presence at the IAAPA Expo Europe will focus on the safety of amusement rides and amusement parks. The presentation will center on traditional ride inspections, retrofit assessments for existing rides, and the certification of ride maintenance and operation. With Fast Track to Accessibility (FTTA), the provider of Testing, Inspection and Certification services is also presenting an efficient, risk based inclusion concept for manufacturers and amusement park operators. The IAAPA will take place in London from September 22 to 24, 2026. (Hall S3-S23, Booth S3219)



With more than 2,000 inspections conducted annually, TÜV SÜD is recognized as the world’s leading provider of safety, quality, and sustainability services for amusement parks and rides. Its independent experts support manufacturers and operators throughout the entire life cycle of the facilities – from development, through the review of technical documentation and quality assurance, to initial acceptance and periodic inspections.



All amusement rides must be inspected before they are put into service for the first time; in addition, periodic inspections of their condition and operational safety are necessary. Changes in laws or standards may require modifications to the rides. With its “Retrofit EN13814/ ISO 17842” program, TÜV SÜD supports operators in modernizing their rides in accordance with standards. “This allows existing rides to continue operating safely,” says Christian Falk, Head of the Leisure Industry Department at TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH. Without bringing them up to the state of the art, the operating permits for these rides would expire in Germany. In other countries as well – such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – rides may not continue to operate if they do not meet the state of the art.



The “Maintenance and Operation of Amusement Rides” certification is also specifically aimed at operators. Successful certification provides evidence that the organizational structure for operating the rides is clearly defined and that all personnel involved are familiar with the ridespecific characteristics and possess the necessary technical expertise and knowledge of operational procedures.



FTTA – An Efficient and Risk-Based Inclusion Concept



At IAAPA 2026, TÜV SÜD will present Fast Track to Accessibility (FTTA), an effective and risk based inclusion concept for ride manufacturers and amusement park operators. Based on the requirements of the 2006 UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), TÜV SÜD experts have developed a risk analysis that draws on a solid foundation of knowledge and data and takes into account the specific conditions of an amusement park. “This involves creating a risk and capability matrix for all rides in an amusement park, which enables a transparent and meaningful classification regarding use by riders with various disabilities,” explains Falk. The concept has already been successfully implemented in several projects in collaboration with amusement park operators and manufacturers.



TÜV SÜD’s expertise in the field of amusement rides and theme parks is in demand worldwide. In addition to Germany, the company operates in countries such as France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and Poland, as well as South Korea, the Middle East, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the United States. For more information on TÜV SÜD’s services in this area, visit tuvsud.com/en/services/inspection/amusement rides-and-leisure-parks.

(lifePR) (