“Connecting Europe”: TÜV SÜD simplifies Access to European Rail Markets

“Connecting Europe” is TÜV SÜD’s motto at InnoTrans 2026, taking place in Berlin from 22 to 25 September 2026. As a full-service provider for homologation, TÜV SÜD supports manufacturers in efficiently qualifying and approving vehicles and systems for European markets. (CityCube A Hall, Stand 645)



The homologation of rail vehicles and systems for European markets presents a challenge for many European and non-European manufacturers. In addition to the requirements for the EU internal market, national regulations and requirements from various authorities, as well as differing procedural pathways, must also be taken into account. Due to this complexity, OEMs and suppliers face a significant burden in terms of information management and coordination. This is particularly true when products are intended for multiple national markets.



With an integrated portfolio of testing, conformity assessment, and certification services, TÜV SÜD supports manufacturers in the efficient homologation of rolling stock and railway systems across Europe. The company’s own test centre, extensive testing capabilities and in-depth in-house technical expertise provide the foundation for streamlined processes, fewer interfaces, and efficient project management. At the same time, clients benefit from a Europe-wide network of experienced rail experts, as well as the Notified Body (NoBo) and Designated Body (DeBo) competences required for European homologation projects.



“Europe is one of the most challenging rail markets in the world,” says René Bambor, Business Unit Manager Rail Services at TÜV SÜD. “That is why we support our customers throughout the entire homologation journey, from initial testing and assessment through to market entry. In this way, we create genuine added value that goes far beyond a purely regulatory perspective. At the same time, we help non-European manufacturers to understand European requirements and to prepare their vehicles and systems optimally for a successful market launch.”



“The success of European approval projects depends not only on technical expertise but also on a thorough understanding of national requirements and market-specific expectations,” points out Dr. Martin Webhofer, Managing Director of TÜV SÜD Rail GmbH. “Our local teams of experts speak the language of the respective markets, are familiar with national specifics and hold the necessary accreditations. Combined with our Europe-wide network, this allows us to coordinate projects efficiently and provide direct support wherever our customers operate.”



Visitors to InnoTrans 2026 can meet TÜV SÜD´s experts at Stand 645 in CityCube A to learn how rail vehicle and system approvals can be planned and managed efficiently across Europe. The trade show will also feature information on other TÜV SÜD services for the rail sector, such as Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) for rail projects, or new services utilising innovative measurement methods, such as Structural Health Monitoring of rail infrastructure.



Presentation announcement:

“Reliable Testing with Instrumented Wheel Sets”, Florian Sailer, imc, and André Rohrbeck, TÜV SÜD Rail, 25 September 2026, 11.30 am, Speaker Corner.



TÜV SÜD Rail Services

TÜV SÜD supports manufacturers, operators, authorities and turnkey contractors with internationally recognised testing, inspection, and certification services across the entire rail lifecycle. The company has a strongly connected international network of more than 620 in house rail experts, backed by years of experience in high-speed rail, conventional rail, urban rail and metro systems. The scope of services extends far beyond the authorisation of rolling stock and includes infrastructure, signalling systems, energy supply, generic safety systems, independent safety assessments, and integrated solutions for complete railway systems. Thus, TÜV SÜD supports the safe and risk-based integration of complete railway systems. While its core lies in the accredited and non-accredited TIC (Testing, Inspection, Certification) business, TÜV SÜD’s rail unit provides tailored advisory services in selected markets. tuvsud.com/rail Note for editors: The press release and the high-resolution photo are also available online at tuvsud.com/newsroom.

(lifePR) (