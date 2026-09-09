Advancing Trust in Climate Action: TÜV SÜD opens a Global Decarbonisation Centre of Excellence

The CoE is the latest step in TÜV SÜD’s investment in decarbonisation and follows the recent acquisition of Luxembourg-based SustainCERT, an accredited Validation and Verification Body (VVB) with pioneering expertise in dMRV. Together, the investments expand TÜV SÜD’s capabilities across carbon data, carbon markets and independent assurance. By combining digital innovation with TÜV SÜD’s internationally recognised TIC expertise, the new CoE will help strengthen the trusted infrastructure needed for high-integrity carbon markets — from Singapore, across Asia and globally.
“Climate action is at a critical juncture, with the need to translate carbon data into carbon confidence becoming increasingly business relevant. Progress depends on trust that can be verified; a commitment TÜV SÜD has delivered on for more than 160 years. As governments, businesses and investors seek confidence that emissions reductions are credible, transparent and independently assured, we are building on our strengths to accelerate decarbonisation and advance trusted climate solutions from Singapore for Asia and the world,” said Patrick Vollmer, CEO and Chairman of the Board of TÜV SÜD AG.
As countries work to operationalise Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, the need for trusted, interoperable carbon market infrastructure is becoming increasingly global. By combining digital innovation with decades of independent validation and verification expertise, the CoE will help create the robust, transparent infrastructure needed to unlock international carbon cooperation and support the implementation of Article 6.
Specifically, the CoE will support five strategic areas:
- Article 6 implementation and international carbon market regulation readiness;
- Carbon markets and climate assurance, including through dMRV;
- Energy transition, alternative fuels and energy security;
- Supply chain integrity and industrial decarbonisation;
- Capacity building and ecosystem development for governments and industry.
“The launch of TÜV SÜD’s first Global Decarbonisation CoE is a strong vote of confidence in Singapore as a stable and trusted base for companies looking to grow and serve the region. Singapore is committed to being a trusted carbon services and trading hub, where the integrity of carbon credits is underpinned by rigorous standards, transparent data and world-class verification services. We welcome this latest milestone in TÜV SÜD's journey here and look forward to continuing our partnership to advance the integrity and growth of carbon services across the region and beyond,” said Png Cheong Boon, Chairman, EDB.
Singapore is currently home to approximately 160 carbon services and trading companies, which will be able to access the CoE’s expertise and services. The CoE will also support the development of new methodologies for nature-based solutions and blue economy projects, helping address an estimated USD 2.1 trillion financing gap through 2030 for the regional blue economy1 .
“Germany, TÜV SÜD’s home country, and Singapore, the host of our new Global Centre of Excellence, share a strong commitment to climate action and international cooperation. Through this new Centre, TÜV SÜD is building on that shared ethos of partnership, bringing together carbon market expertise, digital innovation and independent assurance to help accelerate credible decarbonisation for companies, communities and countries globally,” said Dr Céline Bilolo, Chief Sustainability Officer, TÜV SÜD AG.
The Global Decarbonisation Centre of Excellence will bring together a multidisciplinary team of experts, supporting partners and clients from project design and implementation to compliance, verification and certification. By 2030, the CoE aims to help enable a more robust carbon market ecosystem, bringing together project developers, dMRV providers, independent verification bodies and carbon registries from across ASEAN on a single digital platform. It will deliver a new generation of digital verification services designed to increase efficiency, improve consistency and enhance transparency, helping carbon markets scale with greater integrity and keep pace with the climate action needed.
Learn more about TÜV SÜD’s services in Decarbonisation and about SustainCERT.
1 OECD (2026), Financing Southeast Asia's Blue Economy: Development Assistance and Beyond, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5371e508-en.