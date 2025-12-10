Kontakt
TÜV SÜD’s Dr. Thawatchai Maneerung appointed co-chair of EuroCham’s Sustainability Committee

European Chamber of Commerce Singapore

Dr. Thawatchai Maneerung, Regional Head of Sustainability at TÜV SÜD, is appointed co-chair of EuroCham’s Sustainability Committee. He will lead the new Carbon Management Initiative, focusing on Nature- and Technology-Based Solutions. The EuroCham’s initiative help companies meet EU regulatory demands while advancing credible, innovative decarbonization pathways beyond renewables in ASEAN. It strengthens EU–ASEAN collaboration, and supports regulatory alignment.

Dr. Thawatchai Maneerung is a sustainability leader with deep strategic experience driving decarbonization and circular economy initiatives across diverse industries. Reflecting on his appointment, he shares: “I am deeply proud of my role at TÜV SÜD and grateful for this opportunity with EuroCham. I look forward to further advancing sustainable business practices. Creating a future worth living is something we can achieve only by working together—and I am committed to doing my part.”

He focuses on converting complex sustainability ambitions and standards into implementable actions and business strategies—covering decarbonization, energy transformation, circular resource management, and resilient supply chains. With a strong commitment to global regulatory alignment, he supports businesses in reducing compliance risks and unlocking competitive advantage. His work also advances the mission of EuroCham’s Sustainability Committee to accelerate sustainable transformation across ASEAN and beyond.

Seasoned expert in sustainable development
With more than 15 years of experience in sustainability, the chemical engineer contributes his knowledge to ISO technical committees, helping to shape global guidelines and standards for sustainable business practices in a practical way. His expertise is also in demand at international organizations such as the World Economic Forum, UNEP, and ASEAN, where he provides strategic and technical advice on integrating sustainability into regional initiatives and policies. In addition, he works with national government agencies such as Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and the Singapore Fashion Council. He drives initiatives that support the transition to a low-carbon economy and circular business models in the region and ensure compliance with international standards and global best practices.

Translate standards into practical and operational tools
At TÜV SÜD, Dr. Thawatchai Maneerung is Regional Head of Sustainability for the ASEAN region located in Singapore. He and a team of experts support companies across sectors turn their sustainability commitments and ambitions into added business value. By combining technical expertise with strong stakeholder engagement, he ensures that ambitions and standards are translated into practical and operational tools. This approach was recognized through one of his recent projects, which earned a EuroCham Sustainability Award 2025 (respective press info) for its success in helping organizations measurably reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen circular economy implementation, improve material-flow traceability, and—most importantly—unlock opportunities in broader and more competitive international markets.

Further information about TÜV SÜD and its services in the field of sustainability can be found here tuvsud.com/en/sustainability-overview

TÜV SÜD Customer Engagement and People GmbH

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

