TÜV SÜD with platinum medal at EcoVadis CSR rating
Excellent Sustainability
“The EcoVadis award confirms that TÜV SÜD's sustainability strategy is systematically implemented and consistently pursued. Across the entire group, with more than 30,000 employees, we are working consistently to improve ourselves on many levels and thus position ourselves for the future,” explains Dr. Céline Bilolo, Chief Sustainability Officer at TÜV SÜD. “This year's results show us that we are on the right track. We have significantly improved in all four assessment areas – ‘Environment’,
‘Labor and Human Rights’, ‘Ethics’ and ‘Procurement’ – compared to last year and achieved our highest score to date.”
Specific measures at TÜV SÜD in the various areas include: integration of human rights due diligence into many corporate processes, for example, equal treatment and non-discrimination; coverage of environmental certifications at locations worldwide; detailed and comprehensive communication of emissions figures; certification of information security and whistleblower procedures; and measures in purchasing.
Find out more about TÜV SÜD's sustainability performance here: http://tuvsud.com/en/sustainabilityoverview/sustainability-commitment
Transparency in sustainability performance
EcoVadis is one of the world's best-known providers of sustainability assessments for companies. Around 150,000 companies of all sizes in around 175 countries have their sustainability performance assessed by EcoVadis in the areas of “environment,” “labor and human rights,” and “sustainable procurement.” This ensures transparency in supply chains.
Expertise for customers
TÜV SÜD supports customers worldwide with testing and certification services as well as training in integrating sustainability aspects into their organizations, production processes, and supply chains, thereby actively shaping the development of a sustainable economy. Specifically, this includes decarbonization, renewable energy storage, e-mobility, and H2 technologies. Find out more about TÜV SÜD's services here: tuvsud.com/en/topics/sustainability-services