TÜV SÜD with platinum medal at EcoVadis CSR rating

Excellent Sustainability

At the end of November, TÜV SÜD received the platinum award in the EcoVadis CSR rating with 88 out of a possible 100 points. This means that TÜV SÜD is once again among the top 1 percent of companies rated in its category and has been awarded a medal for the fifth year in a row, with platinum for the third time. EcoVadis assesses the sustainability performance of companies in four areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and procurement.

“The EcoVadis award confirms that TÜV SÜD's sustainability strategy is systematically implemented and consistently pursued. Across the entire group, with more than 30,000 employees, we are working consistently to improve ourselves on many levels and thus position ourselves for the future,” explains Dr. Céline Bilolo, Chief Sustainability Officer at TÜV SÜD. “This year's results show us that we are on the right track. We have significantly improved in all four assessment areas – ‘Environment’,

‘Labor and Human Rights’, ‘Ethics’ and ‘Procurement’ – compared to last year and achieved our highest score to date.”

Specific measures at TÜV SÜD in the various areas include: integration of human rights due diligence into many corporate processes, for example, equal treatment and non-discrimination; coverage of environmental certifications at locations worldwide; detailed and comprehensive communication of emissions figures; certification of information security and whistleblower procedures; and measures in purchasing.

Find out more about TÜV SÜD's sustainability performance here: http://tuvsud.com/en/sustainabilityoverview/sustainability-commitment

Transparency in sustainability performance
EcoVadis is one of the world's best-known providers of sustainability assessments for companies. Around 150,000 companies of all sizes in around 175 countries have their sustainability performance assessed by EcoVadis in the areas of “environment,” “labor and human rights,” and “sustainable procurement.” This ensures transparency in supply chains.

Expertise for customers
TÜV SÜD supports customers worldwide with testing and certification services as well as training in integrating sustainability aspects into their organizations, production processes, and supply chains, thereby actively shaping the development of a sustainable economy. Specifically, this includes decarbonization, renewable energy storage, e-mobility, and H2 technologies. Find out more about TÜV SÜD's services here: tuvsud.com/en/topics/sustainability-services

TÜV SÜD Customer Engagement and People GmbH

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.coм

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
