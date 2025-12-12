TÜV SÜD supports industry in implementing stricter safety requirements

The revised Toy Safety Regulation tightens the limits for chemicals and preservatives in particular. PFAS – the so-called “forever chemicals” – will be completely banned from toys in future. In addition, manufacturers must carry out a comprehensive safety assessment of all possible risks, including chemical, mechanical, physical and electrical hazards, before placing toys on the market. Flame retardancy, hygiene and radioactivity aspects, as well as the special protection needs of children, must also be tested.A central component of the new legal requirements is the digital product passport, which every toy must have in future. The product passport is intended to simplify verification and strengthen market surveillance. At the same time, the obligations along the supply chain – from manufacturers to importers and distributors to service providers – are being clarified. In future, online marketplaces must ensure that the CE marking, safety warnings and the digital product passport can be displayed transparently.As the German Toy Industry Association (DVSI) emphasises, the new regulations represent an important step forward in the further development of product safety legislation. At the same time, many companies must prepare for additional documentation requirements, new chemical limits and the introduction of digital systems.In addition, there are areas where further clarification is still pending, for example regarding the practical implementation of the stricter chemical requirements or the technical design of the digital product passport. Further delegated acts and progress in standardisation are expected in this regard. This gradual clarification is a common procedure in major regulatory reforms. TÜV SÜD is closely monitoring developments and will keep the industry informed on an ongoing basis.As an international testing and certification service provider, TÜV SÜD has been supporting the toy industry for many years with safety testing, risk assessments, chemical analyses and questions of technical documentation and CE marking. In view of the new EU Toy Safety Regulation, TÜV SÜD is expanding its portfolio, particularly in the areas of chemical analysis, implementation of the digital product passport, compliance documentation and processintegrated risk assessment.“Today's publication of the new Toy Safety Regulation marks the entry into force of one of the most comprehensive reforms in the field of product safety in years. It strengthens consumer protection and creates greater transparency along the entire value chain,” says Robert Ziegler, Senior Product Specialist Toys & Child Care at TÜV SÜD. “We support manufacturers, distributors and importers in integrating the new requirements into their processes in an efficient, practical and legally compliant manner.”Thanks to its global testing laboratories, many years of expertise in toy safety and digital solutions in the field of data management, TÜV SÜD sees itself as a reliable partner for the implementation of the new EU Toy Safety Regulation – for safe products and safe play.