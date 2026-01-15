Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1048136

TÜV SÜD Customer Engagement and People GmbH Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dr. Thomas Oberst +49 89 57912372
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD Customer Engagement and People GmbH

TÜV SÜD supports Deutsche Bahn Suppliers with Sustainability Assessments

Sustainability is a must

(lifePR) (Munich, )
Deutsche Bahn requires all tenders exceeding €100,000 to submit a recognised sustainability assessment with defined minimum requirements. Without this assessment, suppliers can no longer participate in tenders. TÜV SÜD is a recognised partner of Deutsche Bahn for supplier assessments.

The mandatory sustainability assessment is an important part of the Railsponsible industry initiative for sustainable procurement in the rail sector. It affects around 20,000 suppliers – far beyond the rail industry. “Deutsche Bahn has a clear goal in its procurement policy,” says Andrea Mann, sustainability expert at TÜV SÜD Rail GmbH. “In the long term, only sustainable suppliers will be able to participate in tenders.”

To verify the sustainability of rail suppliers, TÜV SÜD has developed an assessment methodology based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that enables a structured and transparent assessment of sustainability performance. The assessment process includes a kick-off meeting, document analysis, an online workshop and a comprehensive results report. Companies are supported throughout the process by TÜV SÜD rail experts.

“With our comprehensive assessment approach, we provide companies with real added value that improves their competitiveness,” explains Andrea Mann. “Not only do they receive a recognised sustainability assessment, but the workshop and results report also provide clear recommendations for action on the sustainable development of the entire company and its future-oriented positioning in the market.”

For further information on the TÜV SÜD sustainability assessment for Deutsche Bahn suppliers please contact rail-sustainability@tuvsud.com.

TÜV SÜD Customer Engagement and People GmbH

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. Around 30,000 employees work at over 1.000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2026, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.