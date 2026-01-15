TÜV SÜD supports Deutsche Bahn Suppliers with Sustainability Assessments

Deutsche Bahn requires all tenders exceeding €100,000 to submit a recognised sustainability assessment with defined minimum requirements. Without this assessment, suppliers can no longer participate in tenders. TÜV SÜD is a recognised partner of Deutsche Bahn for supplier assessments.



The mandatory sustainability assessment is an important part of the Railsponsible industry initiative for sustainable procurement in the rail sector. It affects around 20,000 suppliers – far beyond the rail industry. “Deutsche Bahn has a clear goal in its procurement policy,” says Andrea Mann, sustainability expert at TÜV SÜD Rail GmbH. “In the long term, only sustainable suppliers will be able to participate in tenders.”



To verify the sustainability of rail suppliers, TÜV SÜD has developed an assessment methodology based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that enables a structured and transparent assessment of sustainability performance. The assessment process includes a kick-off meeting, document analysis, an online workshop and a comprehensive results report. Companies are supported throughout the process by TÜV SÜD rail experts.



“With our comprehensive assessment approach, we provide companies with real added value that improves their competitiveness,” explains Andrea Mann. “Not only do they receive a recognised sustainability assessment, but the workshop and results report also provide clear recommendations for action on the sustainable development of the entire company and its future-oriented positioning in the market.”



For further information on the TÜV SÜD sustainability assessment for Deutsche Bahn suppliers please contact rail-sustainability@tuvsud.com.

