Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1034546

TÜV SÜD AG Westendstraße 199 80686 München, Deutschland http://www.tuvsud.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Dr. Thomas Oberst +49 89 57912372
Logo der Firma TÜV SÜD AG

TÜV SÜD – partner for safety and efficiency of renewable energies and hydrogen

TÜV SÜD at Husum Wind 2025

(lifePR) (Munich / Husum, Germany, )
As a partner for the safety and economic efficiency of renewable energies and hydrogen, TÜV SÜD will be exhibiting at Husum Wind from September 16 to 19, 2025. The international provider of testing, inspection and certification supports the energy sector with comprehensive services for wind energy, photovoltaics, hydrogen and battery storage. (Hall 4, Stand 4B17)

In the onshore wind energy sector, TÜV SÜD supplies wind assessments, analyses of wind potential and site suitability, type certification and structural analyses, helping lay the foundations for the planning and realization of new wind farm projects and turbines. In addition, the company’s assessment and inspection services in wind-turbine life extension provide a reliable basis for the decision-making involved in decommissioning/dismantling, retrofitting, or extending the lifetime of a turbine after the end of its design life.

TÜV SÜD’s services in the field of offshore wind energy extend from project certification in accordance with the relevant international standards, among them IECRE OD-502, BEK 073, DNV-SE-0190, and BSH (for Germany), to testing in accordance with European standards and consulting on topics including grid compatibility, supplier management, risk-oriented maintenance, and acting as owner’s engineer in the construction supervision of offshore substations.

Compliance-focused realization of photovoltaic and hybrid systems

TÜV SÜD also offers testing for the compliance-focused installation and safe operation of PV systems and battery storage systems. This encompasses testing and inspection during planning and installation, examination of design documentation, testing prior to placing into service, periodic testing and inspection, and support in the preparation of risk assessments and safety concepts. In addition, the experts also support investors in their decision-making processes by offering technical due diligence (TDD) services, technical feasibility studies, and technology readiness level (TRL) assessments.

The combination of wind energy, photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems is a particularly promising field, offering the possibility of improving power supply continuity by incorporating different generation profiles as well as significantly accelerating the expansion of renewable energies by using a common point of connection. TÜV SÜD supports planners, developers, investors and operators in achieving compliance in the realization of hybrid systems of this kind.

Hydrogen – keeping the entire value chain in view

TÜV SÜD can point to an extensive track record in hydrogen technologies and provides support along the entire H2 value chain, from hydrogen manufacturing, storage, and transport to its application in the various individual fields. Services include certification of green and blue hydrogen, testing and certification of materials and components for their hydrogen compatibility, and production of a guideline for assessing the H2-readiness of power stations including the relevant certification, as well as training courses in the safe handling of hydrogen.

Where required, TÜV SÜD can supplement these renewable energy services with the performance of periodic inspections as legally required for specific systems. In Germany, for example, the German Industrial Safety Ordinance (BetrSichV) mandates periodic routine inspections for systems and installations requiring continuous monitoring, such as elevators, cranes, pressure vessels, tank systems, and fire protection systems.

For more information about the individual topics, visit

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

TÜV SÜD AG

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. About 30,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in around 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems, and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and renewable energy safe and reliable. tuvsud.com

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.